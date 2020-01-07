 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Drunk Brit bites staff during four-hour plane rampage after she begged male passengers to take her to mile high club   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
56
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis man, penis man
Does whatever a penis can
Sprays his seed everywhere
Knocks up chicks, has no hair
Look out!  Here comes the penis man!
 
orezona
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't know, it's probably a hideous chick...

[clicks article]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Penis man, penis man
Does whatever a penis can
Sprays his seed everywhere
Knocks up chicks, has no hair
Look out!  Here comes the penis man!


Was this meant for two threads down?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shes not bad. Especially for being British.

Yeah, I'd bang her in the lavatory.

/I'm sure a lady who barebacks random dudes on an airplane is clean.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stay classy, England.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You pull something like this in a bar, you get therapy.
Doing it on a plane in flight is serious business, and six months is not an excessive sentence here.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Defence lawyer, Martin Callery, said: "She is thoroughly ashamed of herself and because she is remorseful, she is utterly embarrassed at the way she behaved. It is completely out of character as far as she is concerned.


thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She seems fun.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hmmm...
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Would have taken one for the team and loaded her in the bone zone.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is her name Veruca Salt, because she wanted it now.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As others noted here, no doubt she's a hellcat in the sack.

And no doubt you'll regret it soon afterwards/
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Came prepared for "British Hot" to find out she's actually hot.
Trashy hot, but attractive none the less.
Good job England, you're getting there!
 
yanoosh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe a good root in the lav would have calmed her down. Stand aside folks I'm a professional.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Defence lawyer, Martin Callery, said: "She is thoroughly ashamed of herself and because she is remorseful, she is utterly embarrassed at the way she behaved. It is completely out of character as far as she is concerned.


[thesun.co.uk image 850x1277]


Came to post exactly this quote and photo from TFA.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

orezona: I don't know, it's probably a hideous chick...

[clicks article]

[Fark user image image 400x300]


Nope. She's a bag of walnuts. And this is coming from a man-whore.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The UK needs an intervention about their alcohol problem...
 
kendelrio
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Came prepared for "British Hot" to find out she's actually hot.
Trashy hot, but attractive none the less.
Good job England, you're getting there!


I dunno...

Based on the one I can see, those knees look awful sharp...
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We need to cut her some slack. She was very apprehensive about coming back to her abusive family. I would have given her the comfort she needed.
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not as rough as I expected.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd take one for the team, but I wouldn't give her my real name.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's like a British 15.

//never stick it in the crazy
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wellon Dowd: Not as rough as I expected.


Give her another decade of heavy drinking.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I bet sleeping with her, I'd be the one to lie back and think of England.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The fear of flying devolves into a frenzy of dickplay?

That was the most Erica Jong-esque news story I've read in ages.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She's probably not a born and bred brit, teeth are not wonky...

JC
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: The UK needs an intervention about their alcohol problem...


They used to be 'functional alcoholics' back in the day - stiff-upper-lipped even when pant-sh*ttingly drunk.
I guess they went a pint too far.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was the flight headed to a gay resort? Most straight guys would have been line, I know I would have. Always carry protection & a fake ID. The crazy ones can be soooo much fun.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Wellon Dowd: Not as rough as I expected.

Give her another decade of heavy drinking.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm guessing Gin Alley as opposed to Beer Street.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"She is thoroughly ashamed of herself and because she is remorseful, she is utterly embarrassed at the way she behaved. It is completely out of character as far as she is concerned."

Maury adjusts his tie, clears his throat, and announces to the audience that the picture of her gleefully flipping off the photographer would indicate that the statement is a lie.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Completely in character for a 20 year old woman returning from Abu Dhabi alone.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr Tarantula: What's her Fark handle?


There are no women on the innerwebs.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Psychopusher: Penis man, penis man
Does whatever a penis can
Sprays his seed everywhere
Knocks up chicks, has no hair
Look out!  Here comes the penis man!

Was this meant for two threads down?


*bows head*

Yes.  Yes, it was.

*flogs self*
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is your captain speaking.  The turbulence you are experiencing is coming from the aft lavatory.  For your safety, we will be jettisoning the lavatory.  That parachute is only 30 years old and never used.  It should open.  If not, free non-peanut, gluten free peanuts for everyone else!

/I'm not the only one who thought that would be a cool option on passenger planes.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: As others noted here, no doubt she's a hellcat in the sack.

And no doubt you'll regret it soon afterwards/


Someone else's name, bogus phone number. Take care she doesn't chew your arm off during your escape.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Another drunken bloody chav embarrassing the nation.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen, this is Classic English Chav.

Note the garish shoes with no socks. The way she is a bit hot but also looks a bit like a man. The total fark you attitude. The complete lack of any sense of shame.

If any of the guys had taken her up on her offer, she would most likely punch them afterwards.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: Was the flight headed to a gay resort? Most straight guys would have been line, I know I would have. Always carry protection & a fake ID. The crazy ones can be soooo much fun.


No thanks. I learned my lesson about "crazy but hot" when I was in my 20's. It was hardly ever worth it, and contrary to popular memes the sex was no different from sane ladies. It was usually OK, sometimes great, sometimes subpar.  And she is not particularly hot. She's just skinny and OK looking. I've certainly been with uglier, but for that amount of crazy to be worth taking the chance she should at least be actually hot.

I'll take mildly attractive and nice with her shiat together over smoking hot and crazy any day of the week.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Red Shirt Blues: Psychopusher: Penis man, penis man
Does whatever a penis can
Sprays his seed everywhere
Knocks up chicks, has no hair
Look out!  Here comes the penis man!

Was this meant for two threads down?

*bows head*

Yes.  Yes, it was.

*flogs self*


Still of worked.  Give him a pass.  She was calling for Penis man to rescue her.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
bites staff

...and asked for a package of nuts?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She's cute, but banging a chick who is so completely wasted like she was really is rape. If you have a conscience, you really don't want that on it.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

orezona: I don't know, it's probably a hideous chick...

[clicks article]

[Fark user image 400x300]


Careful, she'll bite your staff.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dready zim: Ladies and Gentlemen, this is Classic English Chav.

Note the garish shoes with no socks. The way she is a bit hot but also looks a bit like a man. The total fark you attitude. The complete lack of any sense of shame.

If any of the guys had taken her up on her offer, she would most likely punch them afterwards.


Is chav-humping anything like tub-thumping?   I only speak American.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
