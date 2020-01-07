 Skip to content
(Fark and Schnitt)   Sure, we talk about impossible burgers giving you boobs and the Kool Aid Man, but how about a sneak peak at who won Headline of the Year? The results came in while we were recording. Hear it here first   (podcasts.apple.com) divider line
12
Drew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a followup to the impossible burger story, this article rolled in on my morning queue run: https://www.washingtonpost.com/busine​s​s/2020/01/07/youll-never-guess-who-hel​ped-fund-that-controversial-keep-eatin​g-red-meat-study/?ICID=ref_fark&utm_co​ntent=link&utm_medium=website&utm_sour​ce=fark

Looks like the beef industry was doing a full court PR press in December for some reason
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Jack's complete and utter lack of surprise
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice. They have the history of Fark there. I'll check it out. I remember finding out about Fark right around the time of the anthrax scare right after 9/11. It was strange because no one in my office wanted to touch their mail without wearing gloves. I just felt my office wasn't really notable enough to be a random target.
 
Chabash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or your co-workers were into some seriously shady shiat.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but how about a sneak peak at who won Headline of the Year?

The vote tallies are visible in the threads, yeah?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I had a co-worker who wanted me to open his packages because he knew I had been vaccinated for anthrax.
 
Plissken
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If they were sneaky...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Maybe they should sue Oprah again.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Considering BK (also Hardee's) cooks their plant burgers on shared equipment, no wonder vegans are having a cow. Quite frankly, this consumer of red meat is as well. Their beef is cross-contamination  of their product choice. It also got me to quit both places cold turkey.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I want a hamburger - beef, plant-based, ham - I don't care. Totes hangry.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mrs. Rabbi and I were Hashing in London in November of '01. Bobbies took the hare into custody for leaving a trail of anthrax-laced flour.   CSB.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report