 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Boy Scouts sexual assault lawsuit could spark more. Catholic church heard muttering 'Amateurs' under their breath   (cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Scouting, Pleading, scout leader, Child abuse, Boy Scouts of America, Wood Badge, claims of sexual abuse, expert witness  
•       •       •

393 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2020 at 1:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most boy scout troops are sponsored by churches.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Let's just get this outta the way.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scouts. Scouts. Get them all out.
These are the things we can do without.
Come on!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little Timmy is thrilled to earn his "Cooperating with the Local Authorities" merit badge.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The leader proceeded to put his genitals in his mouth.

That is some real flexibility.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Prince George: FTA: The leader proceeded to put his genitals in his mouth.

That is some real flexibility.


Nom, Nom, Nom.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The reality is that the Boy Scouts aren't to blame. Unlike the Catholic Church, which hid it's pedophile priests, and did what it could to shield the abusers, BSA turned records over. They shared their database with the police. I've only heard of one case where there was an accusation of a coverup.

The reality is that this is lawyers seeing an opportunity to sue and try and make a butt-load of money.
 
Pinner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: The reality is that the Boy Scouts aren't to blame. Unlike the Catholic Church, which hid it's pedophile priests, and did what it could to shield the abusers, BSA turned records over. They shared their database with the police. I've only heard of one case where there was an accusation of a coverup.

The reality is that this is lawyers seeing an opportunity to sue and try and make a butt-load of money.


Butt load? These are kids we're talking about. That's maybe a half roll of dimes.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Prince George
FTA: The leader proceeded to put his genitals in his mouth.

That is some real flexibility.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedRudy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How could they not be prepared for this outcome...
 
Geralt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Prince George: FTA: The leader proceeded to put his genitals in his mouth.

That is some real flexibility.


Is there a badge for that?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Prince George
FTA: The leader proceeded to put his genitals in his mouth.

That is some real flexibility.
[Fark user image image 275x232]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Let's go camping!"
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RedRudy: How could they not be prepared for this outcome...


Quick rub two sticks together ;)
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report