 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   This newly available wearable replica mask of your pet's head could revolutionize furrydom   (bolde.com) divider line
31
    More: Cool, Interpersonal relationship, Japanese name, creative planning office Shindo Rinka, kind of amazing weirdness, Japanese company, replica masks of your pet, relationships advice, United States dollar  
•       •       •

1225 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2020 at 9:34 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
0per
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol, among the related tags: "relationships advice"
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
07X18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would so do this except for the thousands of dollars price tag,
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if you can put a Fleshlight in its muzzle.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came here to mock this, but now that I see it, I can think of numerous uses for it.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Only if you can put a Fleshlight in its muzzle.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polishwonder74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
JeffKochosky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we already have a canvas print of Princess Tallulah Fionnula von Smooshyface as an Edwardian lady... and my son and I just got socks for Christmas with her face on them, so if I had stupid money to burn, I would absolutely get this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Only if you can put a Fleshlight in its muzzle.


How brave are you?
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you have the OTHER kind of pet? It seems kinda redundant to get your gimp's face printed on their own gimp mask.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you could wear one while robbing homes, making you a ... cat burglar
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That (real) cat in those photos did not appear to be enjoying that encounter one bit.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

"Nope. No. Noooooooooope."
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good show - but it still doesn't fully explain the weirdness.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 480x360]
Good show - but it still doesn't fully explain the weirdness.


Nothing CAN.  Not even the Japanese understand it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's easier to just learn to purr.  The cat will create the image for free.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KRSESQ: That (real) cat in those photos did not appear to be enjoying that encounter one bit.


They are well aware of what a lethal creature a member of their species that size would be.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must remember to never visit that site again.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brown Word: What if you have the OTHER kind of pet? It seems kinda redundant to get your gimp's face printed on their own gimp mask.


"Oh, that? That's my gimp's gimp mask mask."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: The Brown Word: What if you have the OTHER kind of pet? It seems kinda redundant to get your gimp's face printed on their own gimp mask.

"Oh, that? That's my gimp's gimp mask mask."


[bugsbunnyweeeellll....goodbye]
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: The Brown Word: What if you have the OTHER kind of pet? It seems kinda redundant to get your gimp's face printed on their own gimp mask.

"Oh, that? That's my gimp's gimp mask mask."


Very po-mo.
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Japan...why are you so weird?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I came here to mock this, but now that I see it, I can think of numerous uses for it.


Especially if you can get a Fleshlight in its muzzle, am I right?!

They're gonna love me at the Humane Society. Love. Me.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gilatrout: you could wear one while robbing homes, making you a ... cat burglar


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 480x360]
Good show - but it still doesn't fully explain the weirdness.

Nothing CAN.  Not even the Japanese understand it.


I'm going to go with a culture that was originally fairly open about sex that then became extremely conservative through westernization and then we dropped a couple of atomic weapons on their religious and cultural centers for having that audacity to desire to keep up with the modern world for 100 Alex.

that and their lady parts go side to side, not back to front.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Igor Jakovsky: [Fark user image 425x567]


"Thug dug pug mug, mugs with pug, pug mug, and pug mug dugs."
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report