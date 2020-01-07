 Skip to content
(NPR)   Making art is good for your health. Not the health of people who have to endure seeing it, presumably, but hey. Break out the fingerpaints   (npr.org) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ooh, yeah baby, that's....yeah...
bostonbylanes.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's so good for your health, why did Thomas Kinkade die at the young age of 54?
 
PirateKing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If it's so good for your health, why did Thomas Kinkade die at the young age of 54?


saccharine overdose.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that include banana art that gets 'disarmed' by another artist, and "Canned artist's shiat"?

https://allthatsinteresting.com/piero​-​manzoni


LHOOQ/LO6HOOQ  :P
 
Belligerent and Numerous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TNG edit 16 - PicArt
Youtube 29-iFOEOgIM
 
thesharkman
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Ooh, yeah baby, that's....yeah...
[bostonbylanes.files.wordpress.com image 850x1162]


Yet the banana on the wall is art
 
rudemix
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I worked in university cancer center that had a program through the Uni called Arts and Medicine. They had one or two paid coordinators and the rest were volunteers gleaned from the uni students in fine arts and external folks as well.

Musicians would come and play in the lobby and in treatment areas. Usually stringed instruments in a mellow style like acoustic guitar, harp, cello. Sometimes they'd voltron up and do duo, trio, quartet stuff. All of them were good musicians, some played for the state symphony orchestra.

Artists would move throughout the floor lobbies and treatment areas with carts containing all kind of art supplies. Paper, colored pencils, charcoals, and other things. They'd sit with patients and show them simple shading and crosshatching type in a basic manner.

Massage therapists would would give massages as could be given. Hands, feet, neck, arms, etc. hard to do more than that to a patient in a chemo chair.

Once a week they would set up a table in an non treatment area and employees could sign up to get a chair massage or make arts and crafts.

In over 30 years of healthcare I've never seen a volunteer program that provided so much to people. I know all volunteers make a difference but this was something else. For a program with a couple paid people it was cost effective and provided so much.

Truly was amazing to be around

And that's all I have to say about that
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If it's so good for your health, why did Thomas Kinkade die at the young age of 54?


Bob Ross only made it to 52.  Painting kills.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If it's so good for your health, why did Thomas Kinkade die at the young age of 54?


There's also that thing about artists going to Algonquin Provincial Park in Central Ontario, and never coming out again, except in a box...

Tom Thomson,
Blair Fraser,
Ken Danby.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All of my art is conceptual.  It exists in my mind, and then is destroyed in time.  To make it a tangible thing would be to nullify it.  I pity those who feel the need to exhibit it to the public for their 'appreciation'.  It invalidates it.
 
gulley
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If it's so good for your health, why did Thomas Kinkade die at the young age of 54?


Because Thomas Kinkade was a painter of light, not of art.
 
nanim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So our pshop crew is the healthiest bunch here...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ an old pshop of mine
// love doing pshops
/// did not quite 'love' that NPR audio, however...
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can't talk.  I'm due at the art studio in 26 minutes.
 
