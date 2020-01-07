 Skip to content
(NPR)   Mass stampede at Soleimani's funeral kills 32 and injures dozens more, forcing Iran to call off the burial. Man, that guy just can't catch a break   (npr.org) divider line
59
    Iran, Coffins of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Ruhollah Khomeini, funeral procession, central Iran, Ali Khamenei, funeral of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iranian television  
59 Comments
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Iran says it was a stampede, just so that they don't lose face, but we know it was actually Trump sending a drone strike just to spike the football.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Qassem Soleimani's funeral has now reached Walmart on Black Friday levels of more people than Trump's inauguration.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The take from the right wing about these demonstrations and the number of people at Soleimani's funeral is that the Iranian government is forcing people to go to these things, but people who actually know things about Iran say that while it's true there are mandatory demonstrations, it's easy to tell which ones they are.  The sheer number of people at these things is beyond what you'd get at a demonstration the government just sort of arranged, and the passion and the emotional outpouring at them at least strongly suggests that they mean it.

So, Trump is indeed a uniter.  He unites people in other countries, not here, but he did unite a whole lot of people behind a common cause.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Several dozen dead with scores injured among, what, 100s and 100s thousands out in the streets?

That's some amazing crowd control -- or simply 1000s of self-controlled crowds.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyway, I'm assured that Iraqis are very happy that an Iranian general was killed, so I'm sure this is absolutely fine and has absolutely no ramifications. We'll be greeted as liberators!
 
Two16
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stone Age
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sheesh at my funeral it will be a mad rush to toss me in the hole, that might trample a few folks.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Two16: Stone Age


Sage note.
 
dwrash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
3 to 400 years behind the rest of the developed world
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Make it 50 people dead.  Blaming Trump in 4...3...2...
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is reminiscent of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's funeral, when the mourners got so excited they accidentally dumped the carcass out of the coffin and it did some Imam crowd surfing while people ripped pieces of his death shroud to keep as souvenirs

Fark user imageView Full Size


/The emotional instability of the arab people is an exploitable weakness
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jake_lex: the passion and emotional outpouring strongly suggests that they mean it.


Considering the level of adoration the guy receives in the US, it's no wonder he'd receive that much and more in his home country.
 
Two16
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Two16: Stone Age

Sage note.


Goat seen.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Two16: Stone Age

Sage note.


Stage one
 
Huntceet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One wonders how many will be trampled at tRumps funeral?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How could this happen? I thought A Flock Of Seagulls said Iran so far away?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Way more people died at Trump's inauguration.  It was a twisted pile of Hoverrounds and saggy flesh.
 
Secret Master of All Flatulence
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Um, good?

That Farker deserved to die.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Two16: Stone Age


dwrash: 3 to 400 years behind the rest of the developed world


Clearly.

Americans would never stampede over anything, unless maybe a sale on televisions or something.  We're clearly superior in every way.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And to think, only a few weeks ago they were out protesting against the Iranian government. Unfortunately some asshole had to go and squash all that by waving his little mushroom dick around where it didn't belong.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Anyway, I'm assured that Iraqis are very happy that an Iranian general was killed, so I'm sure this is absolutely fine and has absolutely no ramifications. We'll be greeted as liberators!


Hilarious.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The next MAGA event will be twice as large and three times as many stampeded.
 
Secret Master of All Flatulence
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: And to think, only a few weeks ago they were out protesting against the Iranian government. Unfortunately some asshole had to go and squash all that by waving his little mushroom dick around where it didn't belong.


The people who were protesting are most likely not at the funeral.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Huntceet: One wonders how many will be trampled at tRumps funeral?


It will certainly be a bigger crowd than Trump's inauguration.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How many hundreds of protesters did the Iranians kill during the protests before the assassination?

Not only did Trump unite the Iranian people again, he saved hundreds of lives in the process.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dwrash: 3 to 400 years behind the rest of the developed world


While accurate, it does nothing to detract from Trump's responsibility for ALL of this.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 850x446]


Two16: dittybopper: Two16: Stone Age

Sage note.

Goat seen.


O, teen gas!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: And to think, only a few weeks ago they were out protesting against the Iranian government. Unfortunately some asshole had to go and squash all that by waving his little mushroom dick around where it didn't belong.


Iran isn't a homogeneous hive mind.  The same people aren't likely to have participated in both.
 
dwrash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hobnail: Two16: Stone Age

dwrash: 3 to 400 years behind the rest of the developed world

Clearly.

Americans would never stampede over anything, unless maybe a sale on televisions or something.  We're clearly superior in every way.


We are a Melting Pot, there are a lot of immigrants and longtime citizens that still cannot control their emotions. Self-control is the sign of a civilized individual.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

i ignore u: HypnozombieX: And to think, only a few weeks ago they were out protesting against the Iranian government. Unfortunately some asshole had to go and squash all that by waving his little mushroom dick around where it didn't belong.

Iran isn't a homogeneous hive mind.  The same people aren't likely to have participated in both.


Smarted.
 
eiger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: /The emotional instability of the arab people is an exploitable weakness


*Twitch*
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I love how the conservatrolls come out of the wood woodwork every time Trump does something stupid.

I prefer our regular Fark conservatives with their consistent views and usually well thought out ideas. Plus, they're real people.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hobnail: Two16: Stone Age

dwrash: 3 to 400 years behind the rest of the developed world

Clearly.

Americans would never stampede over anything, unless maybe a sale on televisions or something.  We're clearly superior in every way.


They never should have allowed General Admission at the funeral.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coldcuts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: The emotional instability of the arab people is an exploitable weakness


Fixed it for ya.
 
Sinister Urge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meanwhile The Who will never be asked back to Tehran to perform.

What...too soon?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eiger: Il Douchey: /The emotional instability of the arab people is an exploitable weakness

*Twitch*


They aren't Arabs.  They are Persians:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Soleiman killed more people in death than Trump did in that airstrike.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dwrash: hobnail: Two16: Stone Age

dwrash: 3 to 400 years behind the rest of the developed world

Clearly.

Americans would never stampede over anything, unless maybe a sale on televisions or something.  We're clearly superior in every way.

We are a Melting Pot, there are a lot of immigrants and longtime citizens that still cannot control their emotions. Self-control is the sign of a civilized individual.


Yeah, it's those filthy immigrants who are trampling each other at Wal-mart on Black Friday.

Clearly.
 
dwrash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hobnail: dwrash: hobnail: Two16: Stone Age

dwrash: 3 to 400 years behind the rest of the developed world

Clearly.

Americans would never stampede over anything, unless maybe a sale on televisions or something.  We're clearly superior in every way.

We are a Melting Pot, there are a lot of immigrants and longtime citizens that still cannot control their emotions. Self-control is the sign of a civilized individual.

Yeah, it's those filthy immigrants who are trampling each other at Wal-mart on Black Friday.

Clearly.


Aren't all of us here immigrants one way or the other? Either forced, like my forebears all my paternal side, or voluntary, like my forebears on the maternal side.

Generally, the human race is not far removed from being Savage mammals.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Huntceet: One wonders how many will be trampled at tRumps funeral?


Drownings. From the sheer volume of urine poured down on the grave.
 
aungen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dwrash: hobnail: dwrash: hobnail: Two16: Stone Age

dwrash: 3 to 400 years behind the rest of the developed world

Clearly.

Americans would never stampede over anything, unless maybe a sale on televisions or something.  We're clearly superior in every way.

We are a Melting Pot, there are a lot of immigrants and longtime citizens that still cannot control their emotions. Self-control is the sign of a civilized individual.

Yeah, it's those filthy immigrants who are trampling each other at Wal-mart on Black Friday.

Clearly.

Aren't all of us here immigrants one way or the other? Either forced, like my forebears all my paternal side, or voluntary, like my forebears on the maternal side.

Generally, the human race is not far removed from being Savage mammals.


I heard all this immigration started from Africa.  I'm not sure if it was a stampede, but EVERY single one of them is dead now.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Iran attended a funeral and a British futbol game broke out.

It was like the Haj all over again.

/I am out of stampede death knowledge now.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dwrash: hobnail:
...there are a lot of ... longtime citizens that still cannot control their emotions...

DRINK!!!


...or does that only apply the first time he's mentioned?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
India will be jealous.. stampedes were their thing...
 
PunGent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jake_lex: while it's true there are mandatory demonstrations


Trump's reelection campaign furiously taking notes...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: And to think, only a few weeks ago they were out protesting against the Iranian government. Unfortunately some asshole had to go and squash all that by waving his little mushroom dick around where it didn't belong.


Your Mom did the waving.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dittybopper: eiger: Il Douchey: /The emotional instability of the arab people is an exploitable weakness

*Twitch*

They aren't Arabs.  They are Persians:

[Fark user image image 850x637]


They have ewok nursing homes in Arabia?!?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And still, Calgary has the brass balls to call their rodeo a Stampede.  F*cking insensitive Canadians.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

groppet: Sheesh at my funeral it will be a mad rush to toss me in the hole, that might trample a few folks.


At my funeral it will be the mad rush to the buffet after they toss me into the hole.

Methodists. We have good casseroles.
 
