 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Trib)   How do you secretly rent out an entire school and make $30,000 off of it? This enterprising swim coach found out how   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Renting, Teacher, Property, Rental agreement, swim coach, Allegation, Leasing, school pool  
•       •       •

543 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2020 at 12:07 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You rent it out as an orgy porn shoot location. Jeez, subby do I have to think of everything?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He only rented out the pool, not the whole school. And for only $30k over 3 years he is now going to prison.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Last of the Crazy People: You rent it out as an orgy porn shoot location. Jeez, subby do I have to think of everything?


The strong bleach smell really does a great job at covering up the fark fumes.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BadReligion: He only rented out the pool, not the whole school. And for only $30k over 3 years he is now going to prison.


Non-violent crime and no priors?  Cut a deal. No more than a year in county jail (not prison) - maybe no time at all.  Probation, community service and paying back the 30k to the district.

Worth a try.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
except he didn't, subby

-1
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Entire school, eh?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They need to get that $30,000 to the Cook County Assessors Office
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Holy Guacamole! We've got chips!
So come on take a dip, 'Cause my pool rips!
It was a pool party for the cool kids at my school


The Aquabats - Pool Party (Official banned Music Video)
Youtube QftcWXObrOc
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report