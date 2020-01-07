 Skip to content
(USGS)   Major earthquake in Puerto Rico magnitude 6.7   (earthquake.usgs.gov) divider line
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to multiple posts (unconfirmed) on Twitter, power is out for a large part of the island.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Power plants auto-shutdown to protect the grid.

That's some good news hopefully.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they need paper towels?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blessed be for the Bounty they are about to receive
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
these people can't catch a break
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm seeing some videos searching twitter #temblor
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mkelly1082 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trump to blame the mayor of San Juan in 3..2...1...
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

optikeye: Blessed be for the Bounty they are about to receive


bless *you* for *that*, kind lulzmaker
 
CNichols
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cool! The nice folks of Puerto Rico get to be farked over by Trump again! Enjoy that little orange presidential mushroom one more time, guys!
 
way south
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's disturbingly close, but I didn't feel a thing...
 
MIRV888
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

make me some tea: According to multiple posts (unconfirmed) on Twitter, power is out for a large part of the island.


That's from the hurricane.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, stronger than yesterday's, but a little deeper.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

feckingmorons: Do they need paper towels?


mkelly1082: Trump to blame the mayor of San Juan in 3..2...1...


CNichols: Cool! The nice folks of Puerto Rico get to be farked over by Trump again! Enjoy that little orange presidential mushroom one more time, guys!


sarahockwellsmith.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Report