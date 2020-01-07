 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Penis Man goes viral   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Vandalism, Graffiti terminology, Banksy, Graffiti, Pompeii, Police officials, Penis Man, vulgar graffiti artist  
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The hero we deserve
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first heard of Penis Man during a vagina monologue.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Before "Penis Man"
Fark user imageView Full Size

After "Penis Man"
 
JNowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's coming out pink like that, he might want to see a doctor.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The segment, by reporter Zach Crenshaw, featured a number of photos of the tag in Tempe, including on a traffic sign that warned drivers to "look for Penis Man."

Plot twist: Reporter Zach Crenshaw is actually Penis Man at night. What a dick.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Now you will have multiple copycats. By the look of they have at least two already
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Viral and penis in the same sentence is not ever good.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Now you will have multiple copycats. By the look of they have at least two already


We've already got Boner Guy and Pussy Lady tags going up, but there is only one Penis Man.
 
Nullav
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He should get that checked.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Courtesy of Viz comic. I don't know why this bit is still stuck in my head after so many years.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
