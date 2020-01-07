 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   Mongo only pawn in game of mass transit   (boston.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Are you sure his name wasn't Charlie?
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mongo has deep feelings for BART.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Pleco: Mongo has deep feelings for BART.


Oh, bravo.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mister Pleco: Mongo has deep feelings for BART.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wademh: Are you sure his name wasn't Charlie?


Nah, Charlie had no trouble getting ON his trolley...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Agrinsoni entered the vehicle and "requested he ride for free," officials said Friday.

Is this one of those Sovereign Citizen things where if you get on the bus, say "I request free ride"  and the bus driver isn't Edgar Winter, then you get a free ride.  And you have to be wearing gold fringed underwear.  Which this guy is obviously wearing.

c.o0bc.comView Full Size



And for no reason, here's Free Ride

The mountain is high, the valley is low
And you're confused on which way to go
So I've come here to give you a hand
And lead you into the promised land, so
come on and sit here by my side
(Ooh, ooh) come on and take a free ride
All over the country, I'm seeing it the same
Nobody's winning at this kind of game
We gotta do better, it's time to begin
You know all the answers must come from within, so
come on and sit here by my side
(Ooh, ooh) come on and take a free ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, free ride
Come on and take a free ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Come on and take a free ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Come on and take a free ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Come on and take a free ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Come on and take a free ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Come on and take a free ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
 
Cheron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wademh: Are you sure his name wasn't Charlie?


The Kingston Trio - M.T.A.
Youtube S7Jw_v3F_Q0
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Got to do with where choo-choo go."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cheron: wademh: Are you sure his name wasn't Charlie?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/S7Jw_v3F​_Q0]


MTA lyric Kingston Trio
Youtube hK4GHli1gHw
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
CSB
I was in the Army and occasionally, I'd have to get a Army van dispatched and turned in from the Transportation Motor Pool.   When you turn it in, you're supposed to run it through a car wash and on this day, there was a line of vehicles.  Right in front of me was a Army school bus.  Behind me, a couple more vans.  Imagine my delight when I saw the bus' reverse lights come on and back in to me.  After the hit, the wheels on the bus went round and round trying to push me in to the van behind me.  The bus finally stopped trying to go backwards and this young female E-2 came out of the bus, saw the damage to the van and punched the windows on the bus' emergency exit.  The E-6 woke up and came out of the dispatch shed.  She said to me "If he asked, the window broke when I hit you."  I no longer got the 'newer' 72 Dodge van with the consistent oil leak.  I got a late 60's Ford with an intermittent battery problem that could be resolved by violently rocking the van in a go-ahead-and-knock way.

Yes, she was hawt
Yes, she was craaaaaaaazy

Asked me about my crew wings.  I explained what they were.  She asked if she could have the ones on my fatigue cap.  Sure.  Just don't wear them on your uniform.  Guess what she had on her uniform the next day?

Woman:  A woman like that could ruin you
Benny Hill:  If you were lucky
 
Report