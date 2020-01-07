 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Mind your Ps and Qs, drivers, because it's hunting season again on the I-4 Corridor   (clickorlando.com) divider line
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well "mind your P and Qs" is a Navy saying meaning mind your pints and quarts of alcohol while ashore so I guess drivers should also.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LA Story - Springtime in LA
Youtube yoU39Rpp4FI
 
gunsmack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
23 vehicles shot in the last two weeks, but one was a Disney Employee!
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I could supply a shiat-tier brewery with raw aluminum with the Keystone and Bud Ice cans I pick up out of my yard every week. And the rednecks shoot up my mailbox at least once a month.

When can I start getting shiatfaced and fire back?
 
gunsmack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DogParkSniper: I could supply a shiat-tier brewery with raw aluminum with the Keystone and Bud Ice cans I pick up out of my yard every week. And the rednecks shoot up my mailbox at least once a month.

When can I start getting shiatfaced and fire back?


Have at it. They don't seem to be catching these shooters. Doubt they'd notice one more.
 
Report