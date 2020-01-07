 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WAPT Jackson)   Don't try to forge a winning $100,000 lottery ticket, there are safeguards in place to prevent such tomfoolery   (wapt.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Crime, lottery ticket, Lottery, Jackson metropolitan area, Jackson, Mississippi, Rankin County, Mississippi, authorities said.Flowood police, Rankin County jail  
•       •       •

334 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2020 at 5:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The would-be crooks used super glue to attach winning numbers to a losing ticket and tried to cash it in Monday at the Mississippi Lottery office in Flowood, authorities said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Even the dumbest of lottery players know the info is in the barscan as well. These guys didn't make it up to that level of dumb
 
frostus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Trying to cash a counterfeit lottery ticket is a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Good thing they won that $100,000 so they can afford to pay that fine!
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: The would-be crooks used super glue to attach winning numbers to a losing ticket and tried to cash it in Monday at the Mississippi Lottery office in Flowood, authorities said.

[Fark user image 560x442]


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Most criminals are really stupid. It explains why Democrats are in favor of letting them all out of prison.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Most criminals are really stupid. It explains why Democrats are in favor of letting them all out of prison.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Even the dumbest of lottery players know the info is in the barscan as well. These guys didn't make it up to that level of dumb


I'm thinking it's a step worse than that with their expecting $100,000 in the cash drawer at the minimart.
 
frostus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Most criminals MAGA-hats are really stupid. It explains why Democrats are in favor of letting them all out of prison voting their fearless leaders out of office in 2020.


Fixed.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report