 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGME Portland)   88-year old man attacked by fox. Yes, it's a repeat, but this was a different fox   (wgme.com) divider line
13
    More: Weird, Bath man, Rabies, England  
•       •       •

284 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2020 at 7:29 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet - Fox On The Run - Promo Clip (OFFICIAL)
Youtube qBdFA6sI6-8
 
PunGent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm guessing rabies.

/in the fox
//not the elderly gentleman
 
johnny queso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
hannity or the bow tie?
 
skinink
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The guy needs Liam Neeson to protect him.
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fox attacks human?

This guy currently looking up extradition laws between the US and Spagonia

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Foxes really hate this guy.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PunGent: I'm guessing rabies.

/in the fox
//not the elderly gentleman



Both now.
 
notchit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Some idiots I have met claim that animals can detect evil .
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTA: "I'm in the middle of that driveway trying to beat it off with a cane, and the cane kept breaking,"

Use your hands. A cane is a terrible thing to masturbate with.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report