GenX'ers: Lets save our money to buy a house. Millennials: Lets save our money to buy a house plant
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hippies are in every generation now.
 
Insain2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is my kinda "House Plant".......
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
LOL they think that GenX can afford houses.  That's so cute!

Sorry, we spent our lives paying off our Boomer parent's houses against our own wills.  Wasn't much left after that, I'm afraid.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess they want to make houseplants the new avocado toast. "You dumb kids! Stop spending some small-to-moderate amount on houseplants and you'll have a down payment in 94 years!"
 
DayBreakBoys
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: LOL they think that GenX can afford houses.  That's so cute!

Sorry, we spent our lives paying off our Boomer parent's houses against our own wills.  Wasn't much left after that, I'm afraid.


Well that's largely untrue I believe.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: I guess they want to make houseplants the new avocado toast. "You dumb kids! Stop spending some small-to-moderate amount on houseplants and you'll have a down payment in 94 years!"


"This woman spent almost a month's rent on houseplants over three years, therefore our economic system is perfect and millennials are just lazy. As a side note, OK Boomer is exactly like the N-word."
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
30 plants for $1500 isn't exactly exorbitant. Other than being a lot of plants, I don't see any issue here.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
To save for her next purchase, a larger cactus that costs upward of $250, she is cutting out coffee shops and cooking at home a couple days each week

You should be eating out once a month at most if you're trying to save money.  If you live alone, and shop smart, the amount of money you spend on one restaurant meal can buy 4 or 5 days worth of food.
 
Nullav
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh. Good for them. I'm not really a plant guy. Seasonal allergies, they attract pests, and they're shiat conversation partners. At least they won't do stupid pet things, like eating a beach towel and paying for the vet's next vacation.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Since moving into her Chicago two-bedroom three years ago, the 28-year-old wardrobe stylist has bought about 30 plants - spending a total of $1,500, nearly as much as her $2,000 monthly rent"

$1500 in 3 years equals to $42 a month.  There is just so much wrong in this sentence but it is not spending money on plants.
 
Flagg99
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: To save for her next purchase, a larger cactus that costs upward of $250, she is cutting out coffee shops and cooking at home a couple days each week

You should be eating out once a month at most if you're trying to save money.  If you live alone, and shop smart, the amount of money you spend on one restaurant meal can buy 4 or 5 days worth of food.


Stop using logic damn it! That's not permitted 'round here.
 
Nogale [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A) Learn to propagate.
B) Buy small and let them grow. It's half the fun.
C) Ask gardners working in your neighborhood if you can take cuttings of the stuff they're throwing away.
 
Nogale [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

holdmybones: 30 plants for $1500 isn't exactly exorbitant. Other than being a lot of plants, I don't see any issue here.


It's not that many. In my line of sight as I write this there are 22 houseplants. If I turn around there are 11 more in the living room, and we have several in the kitchen. And our place isn't even one of those uber-verdant "jungle" homes that are all over Instagram.

Plants are awesome.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Headlines:  This is the stupid thing all Millennials do
Millennials:  No.  No it isn't

Headlines:  Yes it is!  And GenX and Boomers all hate them!
Boomers and GenX: No.  No we don't

Headlines:  SHUT UP I WANT TO MAKE STUFF UP.
 
