(Your Central Valley)   Insurance won't pay for home damaged by squirrel rampage. Also doesn't cover moose pulling things out of hats   (yourcentralvalley.com) divider line
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That trick never works.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Geico Car Insurance Squirrel Commercial
Youtube 40kPEjZpM8M

Geico would have covered it.
 
munko [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
squirrels are aliens.  Therefore,this was an alien attack.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Insurance doesn't cover shiat. It's all just a money suck. Humans have really refined all the best ways to be cruel to each other, haven't we?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnsoninca: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/40kPEjZp​M8M]
Geico would have covered it.


But only if squirrels deliberately run out in front of cars and then high five each other.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Insurance doesn't cover shiat. It's all just a money suck. Humans have really refined all the best ways to be cruel to each other, haven't we?


Including charging $5 per month for a free message forum!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ray Stevens - The Mississippi Squirrel Revival
Youtube K16fG1sDagU
 
Deece [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't know their own strength.
 
2chinz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/K16fG1sD​agU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


Jeez; it's been a while since I've heard this one. I figured it came out way before the days of video.

/s/ Indians in the Summer
 
frostus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: That trick never works.


This time for sure!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
