 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   Season 6 of Paul's Memory Bank begins tonight (8PM ET) with the annual "Golden Show" featuring songs from 50 years ago....or 1970. UPS failure be damned   (tunein.com) divider line
5
    More: Live  
•       •       •

50 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2020 at 7:30 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the alternate Live365 link
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Woke up this morning (4:30 AM) to the Hue light not turning on in the bedroom as it should.  Checked the Hue Bridge in the computer room and it was dark.  So was the TiVo, and the PC would not turn on.  Tried to check the UPS and it was non-responsive, power cycled it and got beeping and other clicking noises.

Moved what I could to the always-on side of the UPS and some things came back, but no display from the PC and the TiVo was giving the death sign.

When I got home, pulled out the UPS and replaced it with another outlet strip.  PC booted after putting the display in the proper mode.  The TiVo appears to be bricked.

Put the UPS on the workbench and powered it up and it appeared normal.  Plugged a low power fan into it and it ran for a couple of minutes then shut down with an overload.  Unplugged the fan (so now no load) and it still shut down with overload.  So it's probably toast.

To top that off, apartment maintenance is coming in here tomorrow to patch the holes our friendly squirrel made last spring, so I had to disassemble my boom mike to give them room.  I'm using a Plantronics headset and the sound isn't that great....but the show must go on.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Standing by...

Many2 years ago, a friend was working at a major electronics company. He was setting up a new production system when a junior engineer came in with a clipboard. JE pushed the test button on the UPS, the LED went green, he checked off the item and turned to leave.

My friend: What's going on?
JE:  Testing the UPS.
MF: That's not how you test a UPS.
JE:  Oh? How do you test a UPS?
MF: Like this
--- and pulled the plug.

The computer went out immediately.

JE may have been junior, but he wasn't dumb. They spent $40,000 on batteries just in that one facility.
 
gojirast
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Golden Show"

I predict a very confused R. Kelly and D. Trump tuning in.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Standing by...

Many2 years ago, a friend was working at a major electronics company. He was setting up a new production system when a junior engineer came in with a clipboard. JE pushed the test button on the UPS, the LED went green, he checked off the item and turned to leave.

My friend: What's going on?
JE:  Testing the UPS.
MF: That's not how you test a UPS.
JE:  Oh? How do you test a UPS?
MF: Like this
--- and pulled the plug.

The computer went out immediately.

JE may have been junior, but he wasn't dumb. They spent $40,000 on batteries just in that one facility.


Many years ago we had a security guard showing a new hire the basics.  Right behind their desk was a little red button behind a clear plastic cover on the wall that said "shunt switch".  As he was saying never touch this unless it's an emergency he tapped the cover.  Shut down the mainframe, server farm, everything.  He didn't get fired.  I've never seen a man more embarrassed though.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report