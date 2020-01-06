 Skip to content
(CNN)   If one of theirs throws a snowball, you fire bullets. That's the Milwaukee way   (cnn.com) divider line
9
skiinstructor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How we did it was to put a rock in one snowball, throw a second at a real high arc, then fastball the first straight at your target. I'll still do that one minus the rock...
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We don't deserve access to firearms.
 
cefm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A good guy with a gun (TM).
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cefm: A good guy with a gun (TM).


He might just lose his conceal carry permit over this indiscretion.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Didn't this happen once before? Boston, perhaps?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Our group would never hit civilian vehicles but school buses were quite popular.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
skiinstructor
How we did it was to  put a rock in one snowball, throw a second at a real high arc, then fastball the first straight at your target
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: skiinstructor
How we did it was to  put a rock in one snowball, throw a second at a real high arc, then fastball the first straight at your target
[Fark user image 400x303]


Classic Dodgeball tactic.
 
rev.love_revolver
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Or you threaten to decimate their cultural sites. Oh wait, sorry - they don't have any...

Nyuk nyuk nyuk!
 
