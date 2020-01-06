 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   New level will be added to Hell   (nytimes.com) divider line
DeadGeek
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
static01.nyt.comView Full Size

They could probably handle a lot more passengers if they'd widen that platform a little.
 
gar1013
Before they add additional tracks, perhaps they could explore trying to have reliable service on the existing ones.
 
gar1013
Nobody waits there.

You wait up above until the boards tell you where your train is, and then you push and shove everyone to get a seat that isn't next to someone too revolting.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
Is it too crowded?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
Now available:  condos in the Trump Inferno and the Trump Pandemonium. Varlet parking. Hot and cold running suphur springs. Second and third mortgages on your soul arranged.

You can check out at any time but you can never leave.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
More third rails to whiz on? Yay!!!
 
gameshowhost
Is Cuomo fit to be POTUS? Cuomo thinks so.
 
crinz83
175,000 more people crammed into penn station? i know, at first it sounds like a lot. but then later it sounds like even more.
 
gar1013
No - there's a waiting area, and they basically post the location of your train as soon as it is ready to board.

That area in the photo is only occupied by people in the process of boarding or disembarking the trains - it's removed from where people actually stand.

This is where you stand and wait. This is obviously not peak rush hour:

newpenn.nycView Full Size
 
gar1013
fragMasterFlash: More third rails to whiz on? Yay!!!


NJ Transit and Amtrak use overhead wires into Penn Station.

No third rail - that's the subway or PATH.
 
Boojum2k
Hell truly is other people.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark]
gameshowhost: Is Cuomo fit to be POTUS? Cuomo thinks so.


When he runs I really hope someone digs up the old SNL Dem debate skit where Hartman played his father.

/"Mob ties"
/Something good should come from a Cuomo campaign, and people chanting "mob ties" could be it
/Lord he'll be insufferable on the campaign trail
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
DeadGeek: [i.imgflip.com image 490x397]


New Jersey?
 
gameshowhost
hawaiijenno: gameshowhost: Is Cuomo fit to be POTUS? Cuomo thinks so.

When he runs I really hope someone digs up the old SNL Dem debate skit where Hartman played his father.

/"Mob ties"
/Something good should come from a Cuomo campaign, and people chanting "mob ties" could be it
/Lord he'll be insufferable on the campaign trail


tangentially, no one has killed andy dick yet.

/his demise could help salvage 2020
 
puffy999
gameshowhost: Is Cuomo fit to be POTUS? Cuomo thinks so.


Would Cuomo fark Cuomo?
Cuomo'd fark Cuomo.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark]
You're giving me hope for 2020.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
Bring world class train service to the US?  That would require Amtrak selling out, and about $20B in repair, maintenance, over the first two years while a plan to update is developed.  The US is f'd.
 
adamatari
You know, I've been in worse - larger and fast moving crowds going through places like Umeda in Osaka, Japan - and I would kill for America to have rail as good as that.

At least it takes you somewhere. Hell is an hour long highway backup in a manual transmission car.
 
stuartp9
Not interested, could never really get into that game..

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
1) Tear down that architectural abortion known as Hudson Yards.
2) Expand Penn into that space.
3) Profit?
 
LordBeavis
They need to add parking.  Do you know how much it costs for me to park my pickup there?
 
