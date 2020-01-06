 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Parents of the year contenders step with their early submission into the category 'Why life vests are mandatory on a 4 month old while canoeing.' Luckily, two Marine type Deputies were there to cast their votes   (clickorlando.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Hernando County, Florida, Weeki Wachee, Florida, English-language films, Weeki Wachee Springs, Patrol Deputy Zachary Burkhart, HERNANDO COUNTY, Black-and-white films, strong current  
•       •       •

305 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2020 at 11:49 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...the infant was not wearing a life vest even though the person in charge of the canoe rental placed one on the infant before the family left."

Someone's covering up their cock-up.


"It's unknown why the life vest was removed."

Because it wasn't ever really on the baby.


"The father received a citation because his child was not wearing a life vest."

Beats a funeral.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who brings an infant on a canoe for a leisure activity?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Who brings an infant on a canoe for a leisure activity?


Selfish people.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Who brings an infant on a canoe for a leisure activity?


Nobody puts Baby in a canoe!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Who brings an infant on a canoe for a leisure activity?


I did, and on a paddle board at around 18 months.  She loved it.  Always had a life vest on her though!
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"It's unknown why the life vest was removed."

I will tell you why, as I have seen it before while canoeing and working as a lifeguard. The baby was being fussy about wearing it and was crying and would not stop so the parents removed the life vest to quiet the baby. In other words, their own personal comfort was more important than the baby's well being.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Indian never use white man way
 
Hobbess
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "...the infant was not wearing a life vest even though the person in charge of the canoe rental placed one on the infant before the family left."

Someone's covering up their cock-up.


"It's unknown why the life vest was removed."

Because it wasn't ever really on the baby.


"The father received a citation because his child was not wearing a life vest."

Beats a funeral.


I was pleased to see they were given a citation. All to often it's "oh we didn't want to cite/ticket/charge them because they have been through enough."

No, they need to be held accountable for risking their child's life.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now toss the parents back in instead.
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mock26: "It's unknown why the life vest was removed."

I will tell you why, as I have seen it before while canoeing and working as a lifeguard. The baby was being fussy about wearing it and was crying and would not stop so the parents removed the life vest to quiet the baby. In other words, their own personal comfort was more important than the baby's well being.


"Burkhart pulled an upside down car seat from the water and found the 4-month-old child still strapped inside, not breathing."

Well, there's your real answer: how are you supposed to put your baby in the car seat with a life vest on?
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
(P.S. I envisioned an entire "child car seat" in the canoe but, as an infant, it was most likely just the "removable bucket.")
 
TylerParry
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Funny, just the other day I saw a little man in a canoe with yo mama.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I bought a high walled raft for when our kids were little, had them sit on the floor, and we stuck to relatively calm rivers.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh and we all wore life vests obviously duh.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why not stick the baby in a gloating hamster ball?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Why not stick the baby in a gloating hamster ball?


Because there wouldn't be an article so a bunch of Farkers could spend time floating about another's misfortune with smugness and malignant pleasure.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report