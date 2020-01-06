 Skip to content
(CNN)   Genral . Caught sayof DOD that has stoped Occupastion " See, told ya so" Is They leaving or not. CNN Says maybe. Army Times Looking for chads -OR- "hello, I am write single to salute and wait for answer again"   (cnn.com) divider line
100
    More: Followup, Iraq War, United States Department of Defense, United States Army, President of the United States, US troops, members of President Donald Trump, military officials, significant confusion  
•       •       •

100 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was he also smelling burnt toast?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/sees what you did there...
 
BagofOtters [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this a script from McHale's Navy?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you have a stroke subby or is this headline funded by the government for people with mental disabilities?
 
MaryJaneYummypants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not The Brilliant Tactician I Thought He Was... (The Simpsons)
Youtube yR1QL7CJltQ
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brava on sticking the dismount, subs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This rambling senile diatribe never gets old:


I never understood wind.
You know, I know
windmills very much.
I have studied it
better than anybody
else. It's very expensive.
They are made in China
and Germany mostly.
-Very few made here, almost none,
but they are manufactured, tremendous
-if you are into this-
tremendous fumes. Gases are
spewing into the atmosphere. You know
we have a world
right?
So the world
is tiny
compared to the universe.
So tremendous, tremendous
amount of fumes and everything.
You talk about
the carbon footprint
- fumes are spewing into the air.
Right? Spewing.
Whether it's in China,
Germany, it's going into the air.
It's our air
their air
everything - right?
A windmill will kill many bald eagles.
After a certain number
they make you turn the windmill off.
That is true.
-By the way
they make you turn it off.
And yet, if you killed one
they put you in jail.
That is OK.
You want to see a bird graveyard?
You just go.
Take a look.
A bird graveyard.
Go under a windmill someday,
you'll see
more birds
than you've ever seen
in your life.
~ D. Trump
12/21/2019
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Wasn't this a script from McHale's Navy?


It was rejected as being too outlandish.

/Word of the Day: Clusterf*ck.
 
allears
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great headline subby.Couldn't have said it better myself (and didn't).
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a mistake
Men At Work - It's a Mistake (Official Video)
Youtube I0AxrOUJ62E
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Wasn't this a script from McHale's Navy?


I'm updating your Farkie, you old fart .
Rat Patrol was better.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HotY contender.

Year or yoctosecond, you decide.
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never not chuckle at the caught sayof headline.  Bravo, subs.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he's saying we aren't leaving Iraq unless they pay us for the US airbase?

WTF?

I'm pretty sure we are going to see a nuke explode in the general region by the end of February, if not January.
 
rudemix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyday I am stunned by the current diplomatic prowess of our nation. And not in the good way. What a farking clown show.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what right wingers consider "strong leadership"

It's also why every other human on earth considers them "farking stupid"
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strong leadership doesn't change their got-damn story every 5 farking minutes.

I am not down for WW3, but can we at least not look like total assclowns stumbling into it because dumbfarks don't know how to not release a memo.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hrmm.

You know what?  I'll take it.  Good job, subs.

+1
 
Induced.Karma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So, now I kind of want to hear slam poets delivering some of Trump's more incoherent diatribes.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the caught sayof threads.  It's like the ultimately Fark inside joke.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Ok, I'm still diagraming that headline. Whar parts of speech?
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Did you have a stroke subby or is this headline funded by the government for people with mental disabilities?


Google caught sayof fark

That'll answer your asking
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well, at least I can definitively answer "is he alive or dead" this time.
 
mdarius
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"If they do ask us to leave, if we don't do it in a very friendly basis. We will charge them sanctions like they've never seen before ever," Trump said aboard Air Force One, according to a pool report. "It'll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame."

Who is the bigger prick, the prick or the pricks that enable him?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why are we bombing street lights?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Have not been following the last developments, someone here mentioned that the Iraqi parliament (or something) voted unanimously that the troops get out, and the military is saying no?
Did I get that correctly?

This will end well.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No how is babby formed?

/a friend of mine still needs to know
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: I love the caught sayof threads.  It's like the ultimately Fark inside joke.


What about chair slats?
 
beakerxf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The letter was only a draft!!

1. Except wasn't marked draft
2. Was delivered to the Iraq military
3. Translated (and translation also not marked draft)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Puglio
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Okay...

https://fark.fandom.com/wiki/Pricipal​_​Caught_sayof

So was this actually the headline on the St. Petersburg Times?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Have not been following the last developments, someone here mentioned that the Iraqi parliament (or something) voted unanimously that the troops get out, and the military is saying no?
Did I get that correctly?

This will end well.


Nobody has been at war with more countries simul, simolt..., all together than me!
-- Donald J. Trump* (probably(
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cman: lolmao500: Did you have a stroke subby or is this headline funded by the government for people with mental disabilities?

Google caught sayof fark

That'll answer your asking


Stlll feel like I'm having abrain hemorrhage when i try reading it
 
Znuh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You have no chance to survive make your time
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

It would get about a C- as prison poetry.
 
mysha
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How is babble formed?
 
GlenninSac
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chandie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cman: lolmao500: Did you have a stroke subby or is this headline funded by the government for people with mental disabilities?

Google caught sayof fark

That'll answer your asking


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's more fun when they don't get it.
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Snapper Carr: I love the caught sayof threads.  It's like the ultimately Fark inside joke.

What about chair slats?


I'm ever so afraid.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mysha
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
shakes tiny fist at Richard Freckle
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

neongoats: This is what right wingers consider "strong leadership"

It's also why every other human on earth considers them "farking stupid"


Funny.
I read "shiat Wingers" rather than "Right Wingers"
Much the same meaning, but more descriptive.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rudemix: Everyday I am stunned by the current diplomatic prowess of our nation. And not in the good way. What a farking clown show.


That is not an accurate description.  I have known a few clowns, and largely they have been quite professional and knew exactly what they were doing.

///other than that, yes
 
trialpha
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I kind of miss the days of W. He wasn't that bright, but was at least smart enough to listen to his advisors/team. And that team, while evil, was at least somewhat competent.
 
Report