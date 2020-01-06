 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Alabama family returns to burned home to find Bible miraculously open to meaningful verse: "The leech has two daughters. 'Give, give' they cry." Amen   (foxnews.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If it was open to Revelations 18-2 fallen,fallen  she has become a dwelling place for demons. Maybe it holds meaning but if "god" was really there why did he torch the house, must be really evil people there.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I returned home today to find my home miraculously un-burned.   Score 1 for the Atheists!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
LOL - Excellent, subby.  Both hilarious and accurate.  Would upvote twice if I could.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: I returned home today to find my home miraculously un-burned.   Score 1 for the Atheists!


Did you find any blank pieces of paper?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I was their neighbor I'd get a burned up Ouija Board and put in the ashes with it pointing to 'NO"
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the Bible tell them why God burned their house down?
 
grayshark3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: If I was their neighbor I'd get a burned up Ouija Board and put in the ashes with it pointing to 'NO"


Now I know what to do with that old ouija board out in the shop, I mean not start a fire but wait patiently
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faulty wiring? Explain that, atheists.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: ... When he saw part of the ceiling fall engulfed in high flames, he yelled for his mom and they managed to get out with their cat and piglet
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The following lines are even more apropos:

Surely I am only a brute, not a man;
I do not have human understanding.
3I have not learned wisdom,
nor have I attained to the knowledge of the Holy One.
There are those who curse their fathers
and do not bless their mothers;
12those who are pure in their own eyes
and yet are not cleansed of their filth;
13those whose eyes are ever so haughty,
whose glances are so disdainful;
14those whose teeth are swords
and whose jaws are set with knives
to devour the poor from the earth
and the needy from among mankind.
"This is the way of an adulterous woman:
She eats and wipes her mouth
and says, 'I've done nothing wrong.'
If you play the fool and exalt yourself,
or if you plan evil,
clap your hand over your mouth!
33For as churning cream produces butter,
and as twisting the nose produces blood,
so stirring up anger produces strife."

So, uh, maybe?
 
grxymkjbn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: I returned home today to find my home miraculously un-burned.   Score 1 for the Atheists!


Hey, me too!  Put another mark in our column!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking fundies. Face palm.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Thank you for saving our bible from the fire you sent."
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks to me like the bible was open to a lot of verses. They just picked one they liked, just like the rest of Xianity. Select what fits your agenda the best.
 
pastramithemosterotic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psh, that's nothing special, I get a free bible every time I stay in a hotel.
 
grxymkjbn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunboat: FTFA: ... When he saw part of the ceiling fall engulfed in high flames, he yelled for his mom and they managed to get out with their cat and piglet


On Feb. 20th, 1985, I awoke in a two-family dwelling that was burning down.

I was able to make the decision to evacuate everyone before I saw any ceilings fall.

I'm an idiot.  Knowing that others are not as intelligent as myself is so disheartening.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have no idea what that means.

Never touched a bible. .
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StaleCoffee: Faulty wiring? Explain that, atheists.


Science fails again.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It opened to that page where they spelled Jesus as Jebus.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: If it was open to Revelations 18-2 fallen,fallen  she has become a dwelling place for demons. Maybe it holds meaning but if "god" was really there why did he torch the house, must be really evil people there.


That's why we need to Gitmo people who have tragedies.  God is showing us who is evil.
 
mdarius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If God is anywhere in this equation, and I don't believe in the God of touchdowns, righteous war or making money, it's in the hearts of the neighbors sending them money to rebuild their home and, going out on a limb here, probably not in the actual physical pages of any book.
How would that work then? The machine that made the wire faulty is the devil? Or the electrician?I would be out thanking my neighbors and pointing their efforts out to the media because I would be so grateful, not getting my name in the paper trying to seem righteous.But then I didn't understand the Denver pastor who hated all the homeless people camping on public property across from his church.Even allowing for the existence of God, I don't know how those people's minds work.Although a God that can find your car keys, that might be a church I would attend.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta say that is quite impressive. There are plenty of gullible people out there who will believe them and will feel compelled to donate to their GoFundMe page.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of this is a miracle. None of this is special. None of this is God sending a message. If anything, God would've done the family s a favor by destroying the bible  and keeping the home intact.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bibles make great fire starter. That thin paper sure takes a spark.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I find funny, in a sad and pathetic way, is that in situations like this people will say, "Praise god!" for saving their bible. If your supposed god can intervene to save the bible then he could have intervened to save the house, but he did not. They will say "it is the will of god!" as if that explains everything. So why thank god for burning down your house? After all, that, too, is the will of god.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
god:
dude, watch this.  i'm gonna burn down these people's house, and afterwords they'll thank me for it.

st swithens:
no way

god:
way
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Bibles make great fire starter. That thin paper sure takes a spark.


Knew a guy who used a bible for his rolling papers, for regular tobacco and weed. He used to joke he was a "holy roller." Yes. I am being serious. He was a stoner with a dad-joke sense of humor. All around good guy.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God: Strong enough to knock on a door, turn wet pages of paper, not strong enough to steer a storm.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The very first verse on the left page seems strangely relevant to the times:

"Fools give full vent to their rage, but the wise bring calm in the end." Proverbs 29:11
 
paulleah
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
But can He microwave a burrito so big that He, Himself can't finish it?
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

paulleah: But can He microwave a burrito so big that He, Himself can't finish it?


Scientist: You are god?
God: Yes.
Scientist: You created everything?
God. Yes.
Scientist: Including black holes which can destroy everything?
God: Yes.
Scientist: Including you?
God: I'm working on that one.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The leech has two daughters? Well, I suppose if you count Tiffany as well as Ivanka.

But what has this got to do with burning down the house?

I always wonder about people who praise God when some lucky dip walks away from a plane crash because he was in the toilet at the time and the toilet was thrown clear of the blast, but what about the flight crew and 835 other passengers? Were they the greatest sinners that were in the land?

Not according to Jebus:

King James Bible

1There were present at that season some that told him of the Galilaeans, whose blood Pilate had mingled with their sacrifices. 2And Jesus answering said unto them, Suppose ye that these Galilaeans were sinners above all the Galilaeans, because they suffered such things? 3I tell you, Nay: but, except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish. 4Or those eighteen, upon whom the tower in Siloam fell, and slew them, think ye that they were sinners above all men that dwelt in Jerusalem? 5I tell you, Nay: but, except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
C'mon, fark, seriously? Have we fallen this far? What two daughters might look like:

thechicyogini.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

media0.giphy.comView Full Size

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What if God turns out to be just like Scott Glenn's character from "Backdraft"

/a ron howard film
//IT'S A RON HOWARD FILM
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnny queso: god:
dude, watch this.  i'm gonna burn down these people's house, and afterwords they'll thank me for it.

st swithens:
no way

god:
way


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jman144
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But how does a Steele house burn???
 
Anokha [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My dad's last name is Leech and he had two daughters. This means something.


/Or doesn't. I'm not much into Abrahamic faiths and fairytales.
//Always considered myself a feminist but my husband has a great last name so I punted the bloodsucking slug family name and took his.
///Three!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The feast is made for laughter and wine maketh merry, but money answereth all things.

There's one the cynical and the greedy can get behind and push.

The Devil can cite Scriptures to suit his purpose.
(Merchant of Venice, Act II, Scene ii, Lancelot Gobbo the Hypocrite)

You'd be astonished how many readers confuse the two books, Bible and Shakespeare. They are written in the same old-fashioned English, give or take a few decades.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
God burned down you home.

Ask him for the refund.


For everyone else, there's insurance.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
he was trying to keep them warm for the rest of their live's...
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So God let your house burn down but he saved his ghostwritten autobiography?
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
God sounds like an asshole."I'm going to burn down your house and sparing only this book that glorifies me to show you how much I love you"If a human said that you'd call the cops.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And here I was hoping it was going to be Ezekiel 23:19-21.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was thinking of going to PornHub and accidentally knocked my bible open. It landed on Ezekiel 23:20. I took that as a sign.

/hahaha
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe instead of tithing a good chunk of their income to their local church, they could have used those funds to hire a competent electrician.

If you have old wiring, you should really upgrade your breakers to AFCI protected ones.  If your circuits are ungrounded, you should also install GFCI protected outlets in each circuit's first receptacle and wire the remaining receptacles behind them.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: And here I was hoping it was going to be Ezekiel 23:19-21.


never pass up on the opportunity to lay out a good horse cum joke, man. well played.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here.

Blitzer asks atheist if she thanks God
Youtube 8RjXHXIVL9g


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Really
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny queso: god:
dude, watch this.  i'm gonna burn down these people's house, and afterwords they'll thank me for it.

st swithens:
no way

god:
way


And, for extra points, that exact thing happens in the bible. It's a whole book and everything.
 
