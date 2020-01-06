 Skip to content
(Slate)   Dear Slate: I'm an incredibly hot woman, but guys keep ghosting me after I sleep with them. Why don't they treat me better? Oh, and I don't know if I mentioned that I'm really hot. Like, super amazingly hot. Just want to be clear on that. Really hot   (slate.com) divider line
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Thus, I can confirm I am cute as a button to the majority of people in the metropolis I live in, and yet I have a really hard time being pursued. I will meet a guy, and things fizzle quickly. Dudes who know I'm single and horny have my number and don't initiate plans with me, or cancel if I initiate. I am OK with casually dating and friends with benefits because I'm busy. I worry that since I am being ghosted often and have been flat out sexually rejected, too (I won't tell that sad story), I am becoming desperate. Can they smell the desperation? What do you think: Is 2020 the year I masturbate myself into oblivion and take a break? Or am I just an arrogant asshole because I'm hot? If it's the latter, help. Because it's hard to separate being a hot chick from dating."

...And if you want to know why people suspect that most of these letters are fake, this is why.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pics or it didn't happen
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"C. Hendricks"?
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Have you considered your appalling body odor and blind selfishness as impediments for second dates? Well, that and your even more appalling bathroom habits that your bunk up can actually see in the mirror?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's your smelly butthole
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pics or it didn't happen.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcos P: It's your smelly butthole


Go on...
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't use so much teeth.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I suspect it's either a "Dear Penthouse" kind of letter or she's a real piece of work. Guys will tolerate a lot for a woman who puts out regularly and looks hot.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Your personality or you have a real annoying laugh or scary sex face.
 
nursetim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Thus, I can confirm I am cute as a button to the majority of people in the metropolis I live in, and yet I have a really hard time being pursued. I will meet a guy, and things fizzle quickly. Dudes who know I'm single and horny have my number and don't initiate plans with me, or cancel if I initiate. I am OK with casually dating and friends with benefits because I'm busy. I worry that since I am being ghosted often and have been flat out sexually rejected, too (I won't tell that sad story), I am becoming desperate. Can they smell the desperation? What do you think: Is 2020 the year I masturbate myself into oblivion and take a break? Or am I just an arrogant asshole because I'm hot? If it's the latter, help. Because it's hard to separate being a hot chick from dating."

...And if you want to know why people suspect that most of these letters are fake, this is why.

...And if you want to know why people suspect that most of these letters are fake, this is why.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Agrees.
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've explained this to a couple of women in my life who were worried that a guy wouldn't respect them if they slept with him too early or some other dated thinking. Most women have experienced a guy vanishing after getting laid - this isn't because he thinks you're a slut or not dating material or anything dumb like that.

It's because he never liked you to begin with but was willing to put up with it until he got laid. The mental clarity hits after the orgasm, and you realize "wtf am I doing with this person?"
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkVader
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Marcos P: It's your smelly butthole

Go on...

Go on...


There's always one.

/Seriously, there's always more than one.  Somebody is watching all that nasty scat porn that pops up and kills my mood when I'm looking for something fun but not silicone filled.
//No, I don't want it banned.  But I REALLY wish I didn't see it.  Just the shiat-covered face in the screenshot is enough to make me go ewww and give up.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You're a slut. NTTAWWT.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I, whilst minding my own business, had an extremely attractive young lady plop onto my lap on Saturday and then she proceeded to tongue my ear hole. More specifically, she inserted her tongue in my ear canal.

I was quite surprised as I had never met this young lady before and was out with my girlfriend at the time. I looked to my girlfriend for assistance; but she was too busy laughing.

/ I had to spend the subsequent 20 minutes explaining to the young lady that one does not generally invade the lap of and then tongue the ear canals of strange men at bars.
 
gregscott
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That woman has such a high opinion of her that any actual relationship with her would be insufferable. This is borne out by her entire life experience, evidently. I also guarantee that is not her photo.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
epyonyx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
HIMYMCrazyHotGraph.jpeg
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So much hateful disrepect here on FARK.

This is the kind of floozy I've been looking for for the past thirty-seven hours.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The old hit and quit.
Fark and duck.
Pump and dump.
Slam and scram.
Ejaculate and evacuate.
Void and avoid.
Spooge and luge.

/ may just be here looking for additions to the list
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Got nuttin
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

John Buck 41: You're a slut. NTTAWWT.


We're all sluts. NTTAWWT .
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Occam's Disposable Razor: It's because he never liked you to begin with but was willing to put up with it until he got laid. The mental clarity hits after the orgasm, and you realize "wtf am I doing with this person?"


The weirdest thing is that it's not that you were lying, per se, prior to the moment of mental clarity.

It's more like, "Ah, oh man, now that I can think again... aw Jesus, I really stuck my dick in crazy this time. Locate nearest exit".
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I, whilst minding my own business, had an extremely attractive young lady plop onto my lap on Saturday and then she proceeded to tongue my ear hole. More specifically, she inserted her tongue in my ear canal.

I was quite surprised as I had never met this young lady before and was out with my girlfriend at the time. I looked to my girlfriend for assistance; but she was too busy laughing.

/ I had to spend the subsequent 20 minutes explaining to the young lady that one does not generally invade the lap of and then tongue the ear canals of strange men at bars.


That's sexual assault.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Five bucks says she has the crazy eyes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
cdn-webimages.wimages.netView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She must be really crazy then...
 
H31N0US
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lol she got the DENNIS treatment
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I, whilst minding my own business, had an extremely attractive young lady plop onto my lap on Saturday and then she proceeded to tongue my ear hole. More specifically, she inserted her tongue in my ear canal.

I was quite surprised as I had never met this young lady before and was out with my girlfriend at the time. I looked to my girlfriend for assistance; but she was too busy laughing.

/ I had to spend the subsequent 20 minutes explaining to the young lady that one does not generally invade the lap of and then tongue the ear canals of strange men at bars.


If you have to explain to someone that ear rape is wrong...

I got nothing...
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Occam's Disposable Razor: I've explained this to a couple of women in my life who were worried that a guy wouldn't respect them if they slept with him too early or some other dated thinking. Most women have experienced a guy vanishing after getting laid - this isn't because he thinks you're a slut or not dating material or anything dumb like that.

It's because he never liked you to begin with but was willing to put up with it until he got laid. The mental clarity hits after the orgasm, and you realize "wtf am I doing with this person?"


Never promise anything when you have a 'hard-on.'

/best advice EVER, from my father
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: If you have to explain to someone that ear rape is wrong...

I got nothing...

I got nothing...


But enough about Nickleback...

Got nothing either...
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Have you considered your appalling body odor and blind selfishness as impediments for second dates? Well, that and your even more appalling bathroom habits that your bunk up can actually see in the mirror?


You jest, but I dated a woman like that once. She was gorgeous, horny, and fun to be around, but she had a funny smell. I had no idea exactly where it came from, but it never when away, even when she showered using my soap.

We dated for a several weeks and I never got used to it. The relationship kind of fizzled out, mostly for other reasons, but I was a little relieved.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: The old hit and quit.
Fark and duck.
Pump and dump.
Slam and scram.
Ejaculate and evacuate.
Void and avoid.
Spooge and luge.

/ may just be here looking for additions to the list

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

Squirt n split
Fark and flee
Jizz and jet
 
bughunter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bughunter: [Fark user image 640x425]

She must be really crazy then...


Or else not really that hot.

We're taking her word for it.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Occam's Disposable Razor: I've explained this to a couple of women in my life who were worried that a guy wouldn't respect them if they slept with him too early or some other dated thinking. Most women have experienced a guy vanishing after getting laid - this isn't because he thinks you're a slut or not dating material or anything dumb like that.

It's because he never liked you to begin with but was willing to put up with it until he got laid. The mental clarity hits after the orgasm, and you realize "wtf am I doing with this person?"


A shorter way to say this goes something like this:
No matter how good looking she is, some guy is sick of putting up with her shiat.

And to show that I am not being sexist here, that EXACT same rule applies to men.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Occam's Disposable Razor: It's because he never liked you to begin with but was willing to put up with it until he got laid. The mental clarity hits after the orgasm, and you realize "wtf am I doing with this person?"

The weirdest thing is that it's not that you were lying, per se, prior to the moment of mental clarity.

It's more like, "Ah, oh man, now that I can think again... aw Jesus, I really stuck my dick in crazy this time. Locate nearest exit".


So....is there any advice for women as to how they can avoid an old pump and dump scenario of this type?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dennis_Moore: [Fark user image 600x1210][Fark user image 600x1210]


Stanky pussy? Here, dump some Lysol in your cooch, what could go wrong?
 
Pert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I, whilst minding my own business, had an extremely attractive young lady plop onto my lap on Saturday and then she proceeded to tongue my ear hole. More specifically, she inserted her tongue in my ear canal.

I was quite surprised as I had never met this young lady before and was out with my girlfriend at the time. I looked to my girlfriend for assistance; but she was too busy laughing.

/ I had to spend the subsequent 20 minutes explaining to the young lady that one does not generally invade the lap of and then tongue the ear canals of strange men at bars.


Are we not doing phrasing any more?

/I'm assuming you were in Germany
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: "C. Hendricks"?
[media1.tenor.com image 332x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


i3.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gopher321: John Buck 41: You're a slut. NTTAWWT.

We're all sluts. NTTAWWT .


Here?

On Fark?

Nobody here has ever had sex. Change my mind.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks like Linda Evans, laughs like Rich Evans.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wonktnod: iheartscotch: I, whilst minding my own business, had an extremely attractive young lady plop onto my lap on Saturday and then she proceeded to tongue my ear hole. More specifically, she inserted her tongue in my ear canal.

I was quite surprised as I had never met this young lady before and was out with my girlfriend at the time. I looked to my girlfriend for assistance; but she was too busy laughing.

/ I had to spend the subsequent 20 minutes explaining to the young lady that one does not generally invade the lap of and then tongue the ear canals of strange men at bars.

That's sexual assault.


It was definitely not as sexy as the young lady intended it to be. But, my ear is fine, I am fine and I think that I may have helped her realize that THAT sort of behavior is generally not acceptable.
 
akula
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, she was sexually rejected once?

That poor dear. I hope she can find a therapist who can help her past this devastating event. If this attractive person takes life day by day then maybe, just maybe, she can have everything going her own way once again.

Is there anything worse than a beautiful person who knows damned well they're beautiful? It's like they realized they were pretty so there was no need to develop a personality.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Wonktnod: iheartscotch: I, whilst minding my own business, had an extremely attractive young lady plop onto my lap on Saturday and then she proceeded to tongue my ear hole. More specifically, she inserted her tongue in my ear canal.

I was quite surprised as I had never met this young lady before and was out with my girlfriend at the time. I looked to my girlfriend for assistance; but she was too busy laughing.

/ I had to spend the subsequent 20 minutes explaining to the young lady that one does not generally invade the lap of and then tongue the ear canals of strange men at bars.

That's sexual assault.

It was definitely not as sexy as the young lady intended it to be. But, my ear is fine, I am fine and I think that I may have helped her realize that THAT sort of behavior is generally not acceptable.


I figured the reveal was going to be that you were talking about a dog
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Best of Rich Evans' Laughter from Half in the Bag (Part 1)
Youtube yTEdf5VS3EA
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
gave him head and he came in my mouth

Perhaps she left out the part where she spat it all over his lap and then threw up in a trash can before passing out.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wonktnod: iheartscotch: I, whilst minding my own business, had an extremely attractive young lady plop onto my lap on Saturday and then she proceeded to tongue my ear hole. More specifically, she inserted her tongue in my ear canal.

I was quite surprised as I had never met this young lady before and was out with my girlfriend at the time. I looked to my girlfriend for assistance; but she was too busy laughing.

/ I had to spend the subsequent 20 minutes explaining to the young lady that one does not generally invade the lap of and then tongue the ear canals of strange men at bars.

That's sexual assault.


Once you go Gene Simmons..You go deaf...
 
Pinner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe you got Rectovaginal fistula
 
