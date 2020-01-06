 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   It's bug-out time in Iraq, U.S. repositioning troops to prepare to leave   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tired of winning yet?
 
Shrapnel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good job, Drumpf.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So much winning. Mission accomplished!
 
this looks interesting everything's ok
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, Mission Accomplished, right??
 
Lexx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Duh?  Iraq just gave them until Midnight to GTFO.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
JFC this will be another case where we leave hundreds of millions in assets behind, including plaques, military logo'd stationery, flags, and a shiat-ton of other stuff, allowing anyone with a cellphone cam to post an embarrassing photo of Trump's triumphant foreign policy.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shhhhhh don't tell Donnie.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
does anyone have even the foggiest f*cking idea what is going on?
Anyone?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
#winning
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No.

Really.

We're really going to leave this time.

Promise.

You can trust us.

You know how the U.S. always keeps its promises.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meanwhile the dotard is preparing for even more stupid shiat
 
sdd2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Troops leaving Iraq might have been good news. If it weren't for the thousands more being flown into the Middle East as we speak.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, on the lighter side, they can all just go to Iran, right?  It's right next door.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Iraq: " U.S. GTFO!!!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: does anyone have even the foggiest f*cking idea what is going on?
Anyone?


All the bad things.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Man... Donald Rumsfeld was right... we are being kicked out like Liberators....

wait...
 
freidog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The letter said troops would "be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement."

...to Iran
 
Surool
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Tired of winning yet?


"I brought the troops home!!! That's something those losers Bush and Obama couldn't do!!" - Dolt45
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I guess the good news is that it would pretty tough to start a ground war over there, considering the U.S. has now gifted all possible military footing in the region to Russia.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Grumpythecatgood.img
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
To be contradicted via toilet tweet at 4 in the morning.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good. I'm tired of forever war. It does amuse me that the left wing that protested so heavily against the initial Iraq fiasco is now acting like a decision to withdraw is the worst thing ever.
 
bdub77
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So Iraq is now permanently beholden to Iran, a country that gets its arms from Putin.

Trump scores another victory for Russia, which is not surprising since it's another day ending in Y.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A US defence official and an Iraqi defence official confirmed the letter was real and had been delivered, AFP reported.

Reuters said that an Iraqi military source said the letter was authentic. A Pentagon spokesman said he could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the letter.

I get it. I wouldn't trust it, either, unless I saw it in a tweet with some quotation "marks" used incorrectly. Sad!
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: Shhhhhh don't tell Donnie.


If OAN or Fox tells him it makes him look weak he's likely to order the troops to stay. To get shot at so he doesn't look weak. Then he'll pull the old GW Bush "hide the returning caskets" trick.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One way out of Iraq is into Iran.

It's a hard road with sad history, though, and would be tough without a supply line.
 
skribble
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xaxor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe this won't be a clusterfark.
/hahaha
//I think I'm going to cry at some point this month
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So next up : give Kuweit to Russia and Saudi Arabia to China.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: decision to withdraw


Lol. Idiot
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guess that's one way to get us out of Iraq...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So you mean his ramblings from yesterday were more empty threats that every player in the game knew could be ignored as the ravings of an insane person?
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: Good. I'm tired of forever war. It does amuse me that the left wing that protested so heavily against the initial Iraq fiasco is now acting like a decision to withdraw is the worst thing ever.


Being told to GTFO is different than a decision to withdraw.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He rolled over like a little biatch.


FortyHams: To be contradicted via toilet tweet at 4 in the morning.


I'm just hoping there is one general who is a real patriot  when Trump gives the order to nuke Iran.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Troops leaving Iraq might have been good news. If it weren't for the thousands more being flown into the Middle East as we speak.


You mean the people who are being flown in without any of their personal electronic devices, so that they can be deployed with complete operational security to locations other than where we're being told they're going?  Those thousands? https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-n​e​ws/us-iran-soleimani-tensions-intl-01-​06-20/h_d4f3b7ee40fcfbbc033d28c0db1561​0c
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pounddawg: #winning


Russia winning

/Exactly like with the Kurds but it n a larger scale.
 
Percise1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wait! Don't leave yet! They haven't signed the promissory note yet!
trump demands payment for his properties!
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How much will this cost us? and how much of the crap we leave behind will be in the hands of our enemies before the next weekend?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The letter reportedly added: "Werespect your sovereign decision to order our departure."

Read between those lines.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So he just handed Iraq to Iran and Syria to Turkey, Russia and Iran. Truly a master of 5-D chess.
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: So much winning. Mission accomplished!


You can bet the farm that Farkface von Dipshiat will try to "I meant to do that!" his way into claiming that he "got us out of Iraq like I promised I would".
I meant to crash my car through the front door, Ociffer, I promised my wife I was going to take it off the hinges and repaint it.
 
Mercutio74
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow, all those lives lost.  All that money invested.  All that political capital spent to create a pro-American oil power in the middle east and Trump flushes it down the toilet in a matter of days.   That's some amazing work.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
gosh if only someone who wasn't a terrorist loving traitorous pinko pantywaist would have mentioned that this whole iraq thing was a terrible idea with zero upside.

if only (._. )
 
gar1013
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bdub77: So Iraq is now permanently beholden to Iran, a country that gets its arms from Putin.

Trump scores another victory for Russia, which is not surprising since it's another day ending in Y.


Would you prefer they go back to having an actual war between the two countries?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Libs didn't want to invade Iraq, but now they think that getting kicked out of Iraq is bad. It's impossible to believe these two things at once!

Check and mate.
 
tokenwander [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I honestly think this is the best outcome from the last few days. I like that they finished the letter with a note of respect to the decision of the Iraqi Parliament.

If the worst outcome of all of this is that US forces limp home humiliated with our tail between our legs, then so be it. At least thousands of people didn't have to die for it to end.

Now maybe we can start thinking about what we did and fix ourselves.

/yeah, that'll happen
//who am I kidding
///a reversal of orders is inbound and bombs incoming in four hours
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's Old Cut & Run Trump up to now?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So are we going to hear
Trump brought the troops home
Or
Are they going to wait and down the road blame Iraq being a mess on Obama withdrawing the troops after all their sacrfices


Trick question it will be both
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I bet the Russians can't wait to take over these bases too.

Is America great again yet?
 
Report