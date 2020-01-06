 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   No, no, no, I said "wheels up"... "Wheels UP"   (realtalk910.iheart.com) divider line
37
    More: Unlikely, Wheel, Air Canada plane, experienced pilots, Tire, Flight, plane around, pilot, crew members  
•       •       •

1500 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2020 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat, but it was on the Business tab so that explains why nobody saw it.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Picked a Fine Time to Leave Me Loose Wheel
Youtube L0NDKtDSxKM
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vangogh.teespring.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the unlikely tag? There's video of it happening.
 
Kyotay2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sum Ting Wong
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ The wheels on the plane go round and round ♫
♫ Round and round ♫
♫ Round and OFF!
 
mutt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not fly to the destination and attempt to land there?  Losing a wheel doesn't matter for flight and at least the fuel wouldn't be wasted by circling.
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Sum Ting Wong


Bang Ding Ow
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Vous avez choisi un bon moment pour me laisser roue lâche.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Bombs away, eh, Bombardier?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

mutt: Why not fly to the destination and attempt to land there?  Losing a wheel doesn't matter for flight and at least the fuel wouldn't be wasted by circling.


Which location has best hospitals, fire and rescue people?
 
Dravik
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

mutt: Why not fly to the destination and attempt to land there?  Losing a wheel doesn't matter for flight and at least the fuel wouldn't be wasted by circling.


Going to guess that you know you have 1 problem already, get it on the ground right away before you find out you have 2 or more problems.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
25% off at Canada Tire
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

sdd2000: mutt: Why not fly to the destination and attempt to land there?  Losing a wheel doesn't matter for flight and at least the fuel wouldn't be wasted by circling.

Which location has best hospitals, fire and rescue people?


The ground?
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

mutt: Why not fly to the destination and attempt to land there?  Losing a wheel doesn't matter for flight and at least the fuel wouldn't be wasted by circling.


If one thing has already gone wrong you want to land before anything else can.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pilot hit the "Tits Up" button by mistake.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What happens when wheel bearings totally fail for 500?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
fighterjetsworld.comView Full Size
 
Loki009
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mutt: Why not fly to the destination and attempt to land there?  Losing a wheel doesn't matter for flight and at least the fuel wouldn't be wasted by circling.


Because they don't know if there was debris on the runway that damaged the wheel, and if that is the case some could have been sucked into the engine and just hasn't presented as a failure.... Yet.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [YouTube video: You Picked a Fine Time to Leave Me Loose Wheel]


tribwgnam.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Approves.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dash 8 / Q400?  {checks article}  Yup, Dash 8.    If there's going to be an airplane out there with a gear problem, 9 times out of 10 it's going to be a Dash 8.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


And this last one, it's why I will NEVER agree to be seated in the row adjacent to the propeller itself:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Loki009: mutt: Why not fly to the destination and attempt to land there?  Losing a wheel doesn't matter for flight and at least the fuel wouldn't be wasted by circling.

Because they don't know if there was debris on the runway that damaged the wheel, and if that is the case some could have been sucked into the engine and just hasn't presented as a failure.... Yet.


When you have a damaged landing gear and you're over a large runway with available emergency crews your best bet is always to fly away from that so when something else breaks you can land the plane short and and collapse the damaged gear and kill 50 or 60 people in a flaming skidmark at some little regional field halfway to wherever.  yep.  that's recommended procedure #1.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One more of that last one with propeller cabin penetration goodness:

flightstory.netView Full Size
 
rikkards
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Warthog: Dash 8 / Q400?  {checks article}  Yup, Dash 8.    If there's going to be an airplane out there with a gear problem, 9 times out of 10 it's going to be a Dash 8.

[Fark user image image 250x166]
[Fark user image image 600x396]

[Fark user image image 640x281]

[Fark user image image 618x360]

[Fark user image image 400x238]

[Fark user image image 696x425]

[Fark user image image 800x400]

[Fark user image image 850x478]

[Fark user image image 300x195]

[Fark user image image 383x550]

And this last one, it's why I will NEVER agree to be seated in the row adjacent to the propeller itself:

[Fark user image image 850x478]


(CSB) First flight I took after 9/11 was that specific route. Mike Duffy was on the plane which was  also a Dash 8 as the PM was having a big hullabaloo in his riding. Duffy took up two seats because he was so fat.(/CSB)

<Also CSB> my brother did his co-op at Bombardier and part of it was working on the design for the landing gear for the Dash 8. So none of this is surprising as this is the guy who left the plastic lid on the lasagna tray when he put it in the oven when my mom asked him to do it. </CSB>
 
rikkards
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Loki009: mutt: Why not fly to the destination and attempt to land there?  Losing a wheel doesn't matter for flight and at least the fuel wouldn't be wasted by circling.

Because they don't know if there was debris on the runway that damaged the wheel, and if that is the case some could have been sucked into the engine and just hasn't presented as a failure.... Yet.

When you have a damaged landing gear and you're over a large runway with available emergency crews your best bet is always to fly away from that so when something else breaks you can land the plane short and and collapse the damaged gear and kill 50 or 60 people in a flaming skidmark at some little regional field halfway to wherever.  yep.  that's recommended procedure #1.


It's also that Bagotville is a regional airport it is primarily the locatio for our fighters. It has two landing strips but last thing they want is that reduced due to an incident
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rikkards: oopsboom: Loki009: mutt: Why not fly to the destination and attempt to land there?  Losing a wheel doesn't matter for flight and at least the fuel wouldn't be wasted by circling.

Because they don't know if there was debris on the runway that damaged the wheel, and if that is the case some could have been sucked into the engine and just hasn't presented as a failure.... Yet.

When you have a damaged landing gear and you're over a large runway with available emergency crews your best bet is always to fly away from that so when something else breaks you can land the plane short and and collapse the damaged gear and kill 50 or 60 people in a flaming skidmark at some little regional field halfway to wherever.  yep.  that's recommended procedure #1.

It's also that Bagotville is a regional airport it is primarily the locatio for our fighters. It has two landing strips but last thing they want is that reduced due to an incident


Couldn't both of them just use the other one?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sdd2000: mutt: Why not fly to the destination and attempt to land there?  Losing a wheel doesn't matter for flight and at least the fuel wouldn't be wasted by circling.

Which location has best hospitals, fire and rescue people their maintenance hangar?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: ♫ The wheels on the plane go round and round ♫
♫ Round and round ♫
♫ Round and OFF!


"Look out the left," the Captain said
"those wheels down there weren't suppose to land yet."

Saw a wheel bearing burning up upon our left landing gear.

Joni Mitchell - This Flight Tonight
Youtube iTfB8Q6DpZ0
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mutt: Why not fly to the destination and attempt to land there?  Losing a wheel doesn't matter for flight and at least the fuel wouldn't be wasted by circling.



Those heated parts from the damaged wheel were folded into the wheel well so you maybe don't want that smoldering all flight causing potential damage and other problems when you can get down immediately.  It could be the difference between landing on one wheel on that side safely and no wheels if the other tire is lost during the flight.
 
rikkards
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Warthog: rikkards: oopsboom: Loki009: mutt: Why not fly to the destination and attempt to land there?  Losing a wheel doesn't matter for flight and at least the fuel wouldn't be wasted by circling.

Because they don't know if there was debris on the runway that damaged the wheel, and if that is the case some could have been sucked into the engine and just hasn't presented as a failure.... Yet.

When you have a damaged landing gear and you're over a large runway with available emergency crews your best bet is always to fly away from that so when something else breaks you can land the plane short and and collapse the damaged gear and kill 50 or 60 people in a flaming skidmark at some little regional field halfway to wherever.  yep.  that's recommended procedure #1.

It's also that Bagotville is a regional airport it is primarily the locatio for our fighters. It has two landing strips but last thing they want is that reduced due to an incident

Couldn't both of them just use the other one?


One is bigger than the other as it can take larger aircraft (Herc was there but that isn't a good example since they have short takeoff capability), they could land the dash 8 on the shorter one and probably would have if need be.
When I got there the  the one time we were provided an impromptu low flyby by an F16 from some National Guard squadron (NY I think) who popped over the border. Spent the week listening to fighters idling all day, it was fun.
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And clean underwear was needed by all.
Amen
The End.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Aw, come on, folks...the wheel was just too damn tired...

/I think I hurt myself making that stretch
 
sdd2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SansNeural: sdd2000: mutt: Why not fly to the destination and attempt to land there?  Losing a wheel doesn't matter for flight and at least the fuel wouldn't be wasted by circling.

Which location has best hospitals, fire and rescue people their maintenance hangar?


Depending on the landing that plane may belong to an insurance company not the airline. But point taken.

I think, however, if I were the pilot I would want the airport with the longest runways; the most fire and rescue equipment; and the one that has hospitals as close to the airport as possible.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The Dash 8-300, operated by Jazz Aviation..."

nzconservativecoalition.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report