(WGNTV Chicago)   Day One: $3.2M worth of Legal Weed Sold in Illinois. Day Six: First Dispensary Robbed   (wgntv.com)
560 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2020 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)



Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
circle of life
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, you're telling me a business with no legal means to access the banking system might make a ripe target for robbery?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burgled ≠ Robbed
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Burgled ≠ Robbed


This
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took SIX days?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: It took SIX days?


Stake out. Wait for cash to bulid up. Don't hit right after deposit.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
headline smells a bit bevetsy

All cash businesses attract thieves, news at 11. If that's a problem, (as it should be) push to legalize at the federal level.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: bughunter: It took SIX days?

Stake out. Wait for cash to bulid up. Don't hit right after deposit.


Were the burglars there for the cash or the stash?
 
DittoToo
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
All ours lock everything up at night. You could raid the edibles fridge but that's about all you're getting.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

bughunter: waxbeans: bughunter: It took SIX days?

Stake out. Wait for cash to bulid up. Don't hit right after deposit.

Were the burglars there for the cash or the stash?


FTA took cash, no mention of merchandise
 
waxbeans
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

DittoToo: All ours lock everything up at night. You could raid the edibles fridge but that's about all you're getting.


Where is this exactly? ಠಿ_ಠಿ
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

adj_m: All cash businesses attract thieves, news at 11.


All-cash businesses know to have a drop safe with a time lock, or make daily deposits at the bank to offload cash.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You'd have to be insane to rob the one around here. Literally next door to the state patrol headquarters.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, there goes gas money and weed. So if you wanna ride, you know what you've got to give up.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The5thElement: You'd have to be insane to rob the one around here. Literally next door to the state patrol headquarters.


That's the perfect plan. They'd never suspect/anticipate it.

"Security through obscurity" inverted.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: adj_m: All cash businesses attract thieves, news at 11.

All-cash businesses know to have a drop safe with a time lock, or make daily deposits at the bank to offload cash.


What bank?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: adj_m: All cash businesses attract thieves, news at 11.

All-cash businesses know to have a drop safe with a time lock, or make daily deposits at the bank to offload cash.


That would be nice if the government allowed them to use banks,
 
adj_m
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: adj_m: All cash businesses attract thieves, news at 11.

All-cash businesses know to have a drop safe with a time lock, or make daily deposits at the bank to offload cash.


TFA doesn't mention how mention how much money was taken. The dispensary might have been dumb and kept cash inside, it could have been an inside job, or the thief may have only made off with some petty cash. Burglers aren't known for stellar decision making.
 
adj_m
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
weird echo in this thread
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Well, there goes gas money and weed. So if you wanna ride, you know what you've got to give up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder if a certain weed-hating Scientologist will show up in this thread.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DittoToo: mrmopar5287: adj_m: All cash businesses attract thieves, news at 11.

All-cash businesses know to have a drop safe with a time lock, or make daily deposits at the bank to offload cash.

What bank?


the bank of dank!

nah, for realz though; bitcoin.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DittoToo: mrmopar5287: adj_m: All cash businesses attract thieves, news at 11.

All-cash businesses know to have a drop safe with a time lock, or make daily deposits at the bank to offload cash.

What bank?


Whatever bank allows deposits from "Totally Not Doing Business as a Weed Store, LLC."

I did forget about that barrier to commerce where banks can't do business with people peddling the devil's lettuce.

I forgot because I'm drunk, not high.
 
skyotter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe they were going to see CATS so were desperate.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: DittoToo: mrmopar5287: adj_m: All cash businesses attract thieves, news at 11.

All-cash businesses know to have a drop safe with a time lock, or make daily deposits at the bank to offload cash.

What bank?

the bank of dank!

nah, for realz though; bitcoin.


This has to be what's holding bitcoin up.  Sheer, concentrated belief of techno-goldbugs can only last so long.  This and even less legal drugs and other assorted contraband on the silk road.

/But it has to be a lot easier for an armored car to come buy and "sell bitcoins".
//anybody want to join the gold rush?
///this is how you sell the shovels.  That's where the money is.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: DittoToo: mrmopar5287: adj_m: All cash businesses attract thieves, news at 11.

All-cash businesses know to have a drop safe with a time lock, or make daily deposits at the bank to offload cash.

What bank?

Whatever bank allows deposits from "Totally Not Doing Business as a Weed Store, LLC."

I did forget about that barrier to commerce where banks can't do business with people peddling the devil's lettuce.

I forgot because I'm drunk, not high.


There was a push to make a prepaid card program where you charge the card with cash through a legit company and use that to pay for your stuff so but it didn't take off because, in the case of the company I was working for at the time, nobody wanted the kiosks.
 
skinink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, there are ways to stop robberies...

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (4/10) Movie CLIP - Hitting the Weed Connect (1998) HD
Youtube u3UyGrnv1-A


/Chill Winston!
 
pheelix
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DittoToo: mrmopar5287: DittoToo: mrmopar5287: adj_m: All cash businesses attract thieves, news at 11.

All-cash businesses know to have a drop safe with a time lock, or make daily deposits at the bank to offload cash.

What bank?

Whatever bank allows deposits from "Totally Not Doing Business as a Weed Store, LLC."

I did forget about that barrier to commerce where banks can't do business with people peddling the devil's lettuce.

I forgot because I'm drunk, not high.

There was a push to make a prepaid card program where you charge the card with cash through a legit company and use that to pay for your stuff so but it didn't take off because, in the case of the company I was working for at the time, nobody wanted the kiosks.


Any bank that allows deposits from the Totally Not Doing Business as a Weed Store would have to file a Suspicious Activity Report with the feds or they risk being charged with money laundering. I imagine they don't want to take on that kind of risk. There's also the possibility that an overly zealous US Attorney General might decide to become a total asshole and RICO the shiat out of Totally Not Doing Business as a Weed Store's money.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait if it's a cash only business how does the state even know how much is being sold. Because if i ran a cash only business i sure as shiat wouldn't claim anywhere near what i did.  In theory that is....
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe they should put their money in those bank places. They seem safe-ish.
 
almejita
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cypress Hill - I Wanna Get High (HQ)
Youtube hsojt7iEcTQ
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

skinink: Well, there are ways to stop robberies...

[YouTube video: Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (4/10) Movie CLIP - Hitting the Weed Connect (1998) HD]

/Chill Winston!


COULD EVERYONE STOP GETTING SHOT?!?
 
