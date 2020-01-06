 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Old and busted: one-star review on Amazon. New hotness: threatening the delivery driver with a rifle when he drops off your package   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, English-language films, WEBSTER TWP, Amazon employee, Washtenaw County, Michigan, American films, Crime, Amazon delivery driver, Assault  
23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably ordered bullets for the massacre and the delivery was too late to make the evening news.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so glad that our country is adrift on a vast sea of firearms and few controls of them.
 
07X18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another responsible gun owner folks!

/shall not be infringed amirite?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
threatening the delivery driver with a rifle when he drops off your package bobcat

FTFM
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even guard dogs know who the mailman is.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a prime candidate to get Red Flagged.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another story of responsible gun ownership.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the white trash thing to do in that situation.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you order a package, you don't get to claim your "no trespassing" sign means you get to shoot the delivery person.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driver still delivered the package though because getting shot beats getting fired by Bezos.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot should have tried to chase after the delivery driver in his car and run him off the road. No one would snark "another responsible car owner" and call for banning cars.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photo of suspect:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Idiot should have tried to chase after the delivery driver in his car and run him off the road. No one would snark "another responsible car owner" and call for banning cars.


We'd confiscate their license to drive a car. Imagine doing something like that for guns.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Idiot should have tried to chase after the delivery driver in his car and run him off the road. No one would snark "another responsible car owner" and call for banning cars.


That would take actual effort though. Guns are there to make murdering someone in a paranoid rage as easy as eatin' pancakes.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No arrests were made."

Uh. Why the fark not?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: MBooda: Idiot should have tried to chase after the delivery driver in his car and run him off the road. No one would snark "another responsible car owner" and call for banning cars.

That would take actual effort though. Guns are there to make murdering someone in a paranoid rage as easy as eatin' pancakes.


Kind of like Krav Maga training?
 
MBooda
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: MBooda: Idiot should have tried to chase after the delivery driver in his car and run him off the road. No one would snark "another responsible car owner" and call for banning cars.

We'd confiscate their license to drive a car. Imagine doing something like that for guns.


I have a suspicion the idiot will be imprisoned, in which case his privileges under the first, second and several other amendments will be suspended.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 850x1374]


10 years later.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scdog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I imagine the Amazon package isn't the only load the driver dropped on that porch.
 
Insain2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He says he caught that "Porch Pirate" in the act!!!!!


Or the "New & Improved" get off my lawn!!!!

You vote......
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MBooda: Idiot should have tried to chase after the delivery driver in his car and run him off the road. No one would snark "another responsible car owner" and call for banning cars.


You're right of course but on the other hand if you do run someone off the road intentionally with your car there's a good chance you'll get your license suspended and you won't have legions of the mentally challenged coming to your defense whining that any suspension of driving privileges is a slippery slope and will ultimately result in everyone's driving privileges being revoked. Also, you need to be licensed to use a vehicle and said vehicle must be registered.

Now, to be clear, I'm not anti-gun and I don't believe that the problem with guns in the U.S. is a result of the 2nd amendment (the real problem is far more complex), but I do believe that gun ownership is one of those rights that should be forfeited when you demonstrate you are unable to act like a civilized adult and exercise your gun rights properly and reasonably. I suspect that if gun owners were held to a higher standard in terms of their behavior when using and storing their guns the "another responsible gun owner" cliche would dry up.
 
Report