(Chron)   Want to divorce your wife but don't want to pay all that alimony? Well, here you go   (chron.com) divider line
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bonus points for timing
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"aggravated forgery"

Well it certainly annoys me, that's for sure!
 
HempHead
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Alimony is very rare in Texas.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She Got the Goldmine (I Got the Shaft)
Youtube UXykAwZR200
 
brizzle365
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
is it really too much to ask that you take the farking "m." out of the address before posting it for fark?

Shiat is annoying as hell.

anyway..How bout dem cowboys! lool
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
20 bucks says his side-piece has been pressuring him to get a divorce for awhile, but he couldn't muster the courage to tell his wife. Thus, this stupid scheme was born
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dixon is facing up to 10 years in prison


.
Not exactly to plan, but it kind of worked out for him.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd have to have met his wife before I could give an opinion. Maybe he's afraid of her?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: "aggravated forgery"

Well it certainly annoys me, that's for sure!


...and uttering?
 
puffy999
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You could be like these people, who for some reason are still free after killing each of their spouses, killing the person who murdered at least one of those spouses, and hiding the whereabouts of their missing children for several months.

/oh, right, white people...
 
Nothing But Net
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I am not a crook"
 
honk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She should let the divorce go through.  Why would she want to be married to someone like that?
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Klein man

Anyone else notice that he's a two-dimensional manifold with a one-sided surface and no boundary?
 
Report