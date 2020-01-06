 Skip to content
Brand new $600M subway signal system craps out (again) because nobody thought it needed to be moisture-proof
    More: Asinine, Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York City Subway, Mario Cuomo, English-language films, Andrew Cuomo, new CBTC signals, Governor Cuomo  
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can attest to this development.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, guys.  So sorry to hear that.  Why the F*CK can't NYC get its shiat together on the transit system?
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's like the electric train here in Montreal, Canada that died in the first snow of winter.

The train was built by Bombardier of snowmobile fame.

I am not sure you can fail harder than that.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moisture underground?

What are the odds?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For years I had a NYTransit sign in my office that read "No B&D Trains to Brooklyn"
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it needed to be moisture-proof.
 
Fishbulb30w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: That's like the electric train here in Montreal, Canada that died in the first snow of winter.

The train was built by Bombardier of snowmobile fame.

I am not sure you can fail harder than that.


username checks out
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
moist
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<cynical rant> You'd think with so much suck in the world, especially corporate America, that it would be easy for the competent and diligent to succeed.  But no, it's nothing but graft and incompetence.  Graft and incompetence all the way down.

If it weren't for people like Steve Jobs and Elon Musk, nothing would be accomplished, but apparently that means if you have a vision, you have to be an asshole to succeed. </cynical rant>
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: For years I had a NYTransit sign in my office that read "No B&D Trains to Brooklyn"


Are there any S&M trains to Brooklyn?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MorningBreath: I thought it needed to be moisture-proof.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Moisture underground?

What are the odds?


cdn.abcotvs.comView Full Size


One of those compact expandable pill shaped towels should do the trick

/and 5 years to reopen after Sandy
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've read this book.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

goodncold: That's like the electric train here in Montreal, Canada that died in the first snow of winter.

The train was built by Bombardier of snowmobile fame.

I am not sure you can fail harder than that.


Ottawa says  "Just watch me."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
This happens a lot in the south eastern United States with outdoor technology.  Everything get's designed and developed by tech companies in California who think their environment is the standard environment for the rest of the world. It's a bigger problem, in my opinion, than overseas manufacturing in quality issues.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"if you have no "real" mass transit to speak of, you can't have that problem...duh!" said the powers that be in major cities in Texas.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The decision makers at NYC transit authorities (of which there are no less than three) are political appointees who no less about running a transit system than I do.

Same nonsense happened to NJ Transit during Sandy.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I am pretty sure this was done by a contractor.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I am pretty sure this was done by a contractor.


Who knew somebody who was appointed to a job at the mta for which they were unqualified
 
Rent Party
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Moisture underground?

What are the odds?


In a total power outage, the NYC subway system would completely flood within a day.  It is for the most part below the water table and needs to be continuously pumped to keep it dry.

And now, a song....


Along came the IRT, a'cannon ballin' through
From 242nd Street to Flatbush Avenue
At 5:15 one Friday Eve, she pulled into Times Square
The people all filled the station, and Georgie he was there.

The people all filled the station, they milled and massed around
And Georgie looked upon that train and it was Brooklyn bound
He vowed at once that train to board, the weekend not to roam
For Georgie was a shipping clerk and Brooklyn was his home.

The people all filled the station, a million head or more
George used his elbows and his knees until he reached the door
But when he reached those portals, he could not take the gaff
The conductor shut the door on him and cut poor George in half

The train pulled out of Times Square, the swiftest on the line
It carried poor George's head along, but it left his body behind
Poor Georgie died a hero's death, a martyr plain to see
And the very last words poor Georgie said were "Screw the IRT"

Now when you ride the IRT and you approach Times Square
Incline your head a few degrees and say a silent prayer
For his body it lies between the ties, amidst the dust and dew
And his head it rides the IRT to Flatbush Avenue.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I am pretty sure this was done by a contractor.


Lowest Bidder brand contractors. When it absolutely must be done as cheaply as possible.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

goodncold: That's like the electric train here in Montreal, Canada that died in the first snow of winter.

The train was built by Bombardier of snowmobile fame.

I am not sure you can fail harder than that.


Bombardier has been building rail cars (and aircraft) for decades.  They aren't new to signaling or rail operations.
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bughunter: <cynical rant> You'd think with so much suck in the world, especially corporate America, that it would be easy for the competent and diligent to succeed.  But no, it's nothing but graft and incompetence.  Graft and incompetence all the way down.

If it weren't for people like Steve Jobs and Elon Musk, nothing would be accomplished, but apparently that means if you have a vision, you have to be an asshole to succeed. </cynical rant>


I think Gov graft is worse.  Put it this way.  You see people who never worked a real job or own a business come out of govwenment millionaires.  If only they took direct bribes a few million not so bad but that's not how it works.

They allocate billions in wasteful fraud so thier freinds can siphon off tens of millions so they can get a million.

That million they got at end the end cost taxpayers tens of billions.

I would actually support paying these cretins 10x thier current salary and make malfeasance a capital crime.  Would save tons.
 
YeYowYa
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
*improvement the government implemented fails catastrophically because of piss poor foresight and planning***

"We should let the government run Health Care"

This is why AOC uses UBER.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Some person
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
AuralArgument:

Some person did, they probably were just too jr to speak up or were told to know their lane.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What happens is somebody writes a spec for a thing.  A company builds said thing.  Nowhere in said spec does it say it needs to be waterproof.  Making things waterproof costs money, so unless said spec says it needs to be, it isn't.

NASA frequently has the similar "the spec didn't say it needed to work in a vacuum" problem.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Government probably gave the designers the propaganda moisture levels, and not the real ones.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

YeYowYa: "We should let the government run Health Care"


I don't know.

Have you ever compared the usability of weather.gov to weather.com?
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CivicMindedFive: bughunter: <cynical rant> You'd think with so much suck in the world, especially corporate America, that it would be easy for the competent and diligent to succeed.  But no, it's nothing but graft and incompetence.  Graft and incompetence all the way down.

If it weren't for people like Steve Jobs and Elon Musk, nothing would be accomplished, but apparently that means if you have a vision, you have to be an asshole to succeed. </cynical rant>

I think Gov graft is worse.  Put it this way.  You see people who never worked a real job or own a business come out of govwenment millionaires.


Wut?

At best, they come out of government to earn million dollar salaries to lobby their former employer.

Corporate America owns Government America.
 
r0rw
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Damn, guys.  So sorry to hear that.  Why the F*CK can't NYC get its shiat together on the transit system?


Because the MTA is a state agency run by a Governor who hates the Mayor and continuously sabotages things that people blame the Mayor for because they don't care to know enough how anything works, they just like blaming the Mayor (and for good reason at times, but not here).
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

r0rw: Benevolent Misanthrope: Damn, guys.  So sorry to hear that.  Why the F*CK can't NYC get its shiat together on the transit system?

Because the MTA is a state agency run by a Governor who hates the Mayor and continuously sabotages things that people blame the Mayor for because they don't care to know enough how anything works, they just like blaming the Mayor (and for good reason at times, but not here).


So my next question is, if Cuomo is such a petty-minded little shiat, why isn't de Blasio making a public statement about who runs the MTA every time there's a problem?  I mean, like, LOUD.  Because I kind of keep up a little (not really impacting me, but I do hear things) and I had already forgotten the MTA was a state-run agency.  Google "de blasio mta switch" and there's nothing.  If it's not the City's fault, he should be out there screaming about whose fault it is and how they keep screwing the good people of the 5 boroughs, shouldn't he?

Or is it far more complicated than that?  Not that I believe either of those 2 guys is particularly complicated when it comes to mud-slinging.
 
Report