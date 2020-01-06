 Skip to content
(ABC News)   "Sheriffs are not driving around in Maseratis with New Jersey license plates"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sheriffs with good asset forfeiture programs are.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speak for yourself subby 😎
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
They might, you don't know.


ZAZ: The sheriffs with good asset forfeiture programs are.


And this.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The sheriffs with good asset forfeiture programs are.


No, they'd drive something different.  A Maserati wouldn't last a week before breaking down.

/and they aren't very nice cars as their reputation would lead you to believe.
 
gar1013
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
CptnSpldng
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA "In today's world, it is more crucial than ever for communities to know and trust their law enforcement," Sheriff Tom Knight commented on the agency's website.

Unfortunately, knowing one's local law enforcement and trusting the same are often mutually exclusive.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The sheriffs with good asset forfeiture programs are.


Gwinnett sheriff assigns himself $70,000 performance car bought with seized drug money

There was also a sheriff in Louisiana that I think was indicted for stuff like this not long ago.
He was on that show cajun justice and bragged about he drove a Maserati they took from a drug dealer.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sergeants in Brick NJ pull 170k a year....
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They register the car in Delaware since it's cheaper
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: ZAZ: The sheriffs with good asset forfeiture programs are.

Gwinnett sheriff assigns himself $70,000 performance car bought with seized drug money

There was also a sheriff in Louisiana that I think was indicted for stuff like this not long ago.
He was on that show cajun justice and bragged about he drove a Maserati they took from a drug dealer.


The Louisiana law enforcement community thinks anyone driving an expensive car in Louisiana is a drug dealer.

There are some states where one doesn't drive a nice car with out-of-state plates. Especially if your skin color is any shade other than a bar of soap.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: ZAZ: The sheriffs with good asset forfeiture programs are.

Gwinnett sheriff assigns himself $70,000 performance car bought with seized drug money

There was also a sheriff in Louisiana that I think was indicted for stuff like this not long ago.
He was on that show cajun justice and bragged about he drove a Maserati they took from a drug dealer.


To be fair, Louisiana is second only to Chicago in overtly displays of corruption.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: abhorrent1: ZAZ: The sheriffs with good asset forfeiture programs are.

Gwinnett sheriff assigns himself $70,000 performance car bought with seized drug money

There was also a sheriff in Louisiana that I think was indicted for stuff like this not long ago.
He was on that show cajun justice and bragged about he drove a Maserati they took from a drug dealer.

The Louisiana law enforcement community thinks anyone driving an expensive car in Louisiana is a drug dealer.

There are some states where one doesn't drive a nice car with out-of-state plates. Especially if your skin color is any shade other than a bar of soap.


Irish Spring or Lava?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thosw: Deathfrogg: abhorrent1: ZAZ: The sheriffs with good asset forfeiture programs are.

Gwinnett sheriff assigns himself $70,000 performance car bought with seized drug money

There was also a sheriff in Louisiana that I think was indicted for stuff like this not long ago.
He was on that show cajun justice and bragged about he drove a Maserati they took from a drug dealer.

The Louisiana law enforcement community thinks anyone driving an expensive car in Louisiana is a drug dealer.

There are some states where one doesn't drive a nice car with out-of-state plates. Especially if your skin color is any shade other than a bar of soap.

Irish Spring or Lava?


Ivory.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Thosw: Deathfrogg: abhorrent1: ZAZ: The sheriffs with good asset forfeiture programs are.

Gwinnett sheriff assigns himself $70,000 performance car bought with seized drug money

There was also a sheriff in Louisiana that I think was indicted for stuff like this not long ago.
He was on that show cajun justice and bragged about he drove a Maserati they took from a drug dealer.

The Louisiana law enforcement community thinks anyone driving an expensive car in Louisiana is a drug dealer.

There are some states where one doesn't drive a nice car with out-of-state plates. Especially if your skin color is any shade other than a bar of soap.

Irish Spring or Lava?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm a probation officer, so I drive something like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


BTW, I know there's a lot of work to be done with how this system operates.  Spent most of my career trying to get people with drug problems into treatment and homeless people places to sleep.  Now I sit a desk.

We never EVER kept people on probation just for fines, and if it was less than $300 without a restitution, we asked the court to declare it un collectable.  If it was a restitution, the court has an arm to enforce payments and do civil judgements.

The pay sucks, too.  But, I guess I did a lot of good.  Even if it destroyed my liver by proxy, and left me flat broke.

Now, if you will excuse me, I have to get home before a state trooper shoots my dog and farks my wife...
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Several contractors had placed a lien on 51-year-old Todd Geiger's new home"

I guess they could not count on Geiger.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No, but Massachusetts troopers *do* patrol the highways in red Corvettes...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SansNeural: "Several contractors had placed a lien on 51-year-old Todd Geiger's new home"

I guess they could not count on Geiger.


That joke is radioactive.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They should. I hear those things go 185.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: I'm a probation officer. [...] But, I guess I did a lot of good.


Kudos.

My PO told me they weren't there to try to catch me screwing up... they were there to try to help me stay on the right track.

So thanks.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

xanadian: SansNeural: "Several contractors had placed a lien on 51-year-old Todd Geiger's new home"

I guess they could not count on Geiger.

That joke is radioactive.


I've been wait for this thread for half my life.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: /and they aren't very nice cars as their reputation would lead you to believe.


Yeah, my son once was into Maseratis, but now he wants to get a ...what was it called.  A Bug Audi, which I'm guessing is some kind of amalgam of two distinct styles.

Didn't know Volkswagen owned Audi, but there you go.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Sergeants in Brick NJ pull 170k a year....


Little brother is poised to retire after 25 years in So. Florida police work. Setting aside the almost insane amount of money he's made through the years, he's recently discussed with ne his retirement package, and the pros vs cons of staying on the job another three to five years. If he stays on, he can bank another half a million dollars on top of his Captain's annual salary.

He's already is set for life.

Imagine having to choose between another guaranteed $500,000, and just going with the flow.

Told him, take the cannoli...
 
que.guero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
