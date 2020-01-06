 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   For everyone stocking up on popcorn, this is how it can kill you   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Interesting, Heart, Adam Martin, open heart surgery, Chest scans, heart valves, piece of popcorn, Adam's heart, Left ventricle  
12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What, like this?

12 Gauge Popcorn? Can an 870 make Popcorn?
Youtube _kQz_9pjBmE
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
damaged his gums attempting to remove the snack with a pen lid, piece of wire and a metal nail.

I think I see the problem.
 
veale728
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you stupidly attempt to remove something stuck in your gums with a pen cap, wire, or nail, you may just get a bacterial infection.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: pen lid, piece of wire and a metal nail


"I always use the rustiest, lockjaw-tetanus inducing piece of metal in the tool drawer for flossing..."
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: damaged his gums attempting to remove the snack with a pen lid, piece of wire and a metal nail.

I think I see the problem.


external-content.duckduckgo.com
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I bit down on an unpopped kernel last time I ate popcorn, about five years ago.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was nearly killed. The Mirror didn't submit a headline, though.
By "nearly," I mean the guy in Simi Valley that almost clipped the van. Can I sue my employer for the stress of having deal with drivers of aged German cars?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was myocardial infarction too hard to say?
 
Dead on the River
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Trick is to pop it, then eat it. Not the other way around.  Also my last meal request before being executed via electrical chair would be a half pound of unpopped popcorn kernels.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

veale728: If you stupidly attempt to remove something stuck in your gums with a pen cap, wire, or nail, you may just ...


... be a redneck.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: damaged his gums attempting to remove the snack with a pen lid, piece of wire and a metal nail.

I think I see the problem.


Yeah. I don't see Fireman Genius making Chief anytime soon.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

