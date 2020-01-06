 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(VT Digger)   Vermont considers passing legislation to decriminalize sex work and prostitution. If passed, Vermont would be the first state in the nation (Nevada is county by county) to do so. Lines form on the right for the special maple syrup enema experience   (vtdigger.org) divider line
44
    More: Giggity, Prostitution, current sex work statutes, Sex industry, Selene Colburn, sale of sex, sex workers, Human trafficking, sex work  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2020 at 1:05 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It could boost occupancy of VT B&Bs with a different type of ads.
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Finally, a career path for Vermont's women other than Lumberjack.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Real smart for them.  Regulate and tax.
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FortyHams: Finally, a career path for Vermont's women other than Lumberjack.


That's my fetish.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Huh... I see a special synergy with 4 articles down - List of 'Best Places to Find a Job in 2020'.
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FortyHams: Finally, a career path for Vermont's women other than Lumberjack.


I've got some wood for them to chop.

*eyebrow wiggle*

Wait...
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FortyHams: Finally, a career path for Vermont's women other than Lumberjack.


Whynotboth.jpg
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The downside is that Vermont women look like Bernie Sanders...

And yes, there IS something wrong with that.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm honestly surprised more states haven't already done so.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Do you know where spring break kids don't go to pay for sex?   Vermont.

//not obscure I hope
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seamstresses Guild in  3...2....
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cuz when I think of sexy, I think Vermont.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd imagine that the results of maple syrup enema would be similar to a couple of lines of cocaine, but much stickier.
 
synithium
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good.  This will lower the divorce rate and make a lot of people happier and less likely to lash out violently due to the unsatisfied carnal desires of sad men and the occasional lady who find it difficult to engage in meaningful physical relations.

Plus I imagine the sex tourism is going to greatly benefit the state.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
the better you perform the more you get _ _ _ _ ED
 
kcoombs69
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maple Syrup Enema Experience is the name of my Rush tribute band
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: FortyHams: Finally, a career path for Vermont's women other than Lumberjack.

Whynotboth.jpg


"Please don't let me catch VD from a female welder.....please don't let me catch VD from a MALE welder"
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BetterMetalSnake: Cuz when I think of sexy, I think Vermont.


I know one former Vermonter lady who is a yoga instructor, and yes.
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maple syrup on the butthole sounds like a tastier, if not stickier, alternative to Listerine...just ask cowgirl toffeeO_O
 
corn-bread
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I admire Vermont's independent streak.  Other states talk about how "free" they are (Texas, New Hampshire, etc) but when the rubber meets the road you're just trading one morality overlord for another.  Vermont?  Guns, weed, hookers......it's all good.  If only it weren't so damn cold in the winter.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Real smart for them.  Regulate and tax.


...and that's my fetish.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
google search for "Sexy Vermont" only came up with some, a few, well,  basically this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, okay then, if you're into that kind of thing....
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: SirEattonHogg: Real smart for them.  Regulate and tax.

...and that's my fetish.


That's a government fetish!


However, as much as Americans love money, we love our bourgeoisie morality even more.
 
Znuh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Only if you wear the Bernie Sanders mask.
 
cgraves67
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I bet there will be a rush to register the name Sugar Shack.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*ctrl-f* tap

*0 results*

/*Fark, I am dissappoint.jpg*
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Real smart for them.  Regulate and tax.


I am a supporter of legalization, however we (as a nation) do need to do things first. Many of these things (most) Rethuglicans will oppose. The reason we need to make these changes is two-fold: 1) So no one feels like they need to sell sex to survive, or for their kids to survive. 2) We need an interview/licensing process to oppose criminal trafficking.

Item 1 is fixing the shredded social safety net. Nobody, not a man, woman, or runaway minor, should have to sell sex to survive.

Item number 2 is interviewing the person wanting to sell sex, giving them information about programs so they don't feel like they have to sell sex to survive. The interview is in a government building with armed security, conducted in private, with a 2 week wait period. During the interview the person will be offered asylum if they are being trafficked, et al.

There's other things, but I'm on mobile traveling today. Suffice to say it's a multifaceted approach to try and ensure that people are of legal age, choosing to sell sex of their own will, and a verification/reporting system. The last to encourage turning in people without the card while protecting their identity as much as possible.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lines form on the right for the special maple syrup enema experience

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Real smart for them.  Regulate and tax.


AND test. Even Al Sweringen had Doc look over his 'employees'.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Real smart for them.  Regulate and tax.


Decriminalization isnt the same as legalization

There is no regulation nor tax associated with decriminalization

It just means that they wont be arresting folks for that anymore
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I'm honestly surprised more states haven't already done so.


You forgot to add the word 'blue'. Red states won't even if Jesus came back and told them to.
 
hammettman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Because we have this Puritan streak stain, we tend to ignore facts.  Solution is simple.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: SirEattonHogg: Real smart for them.  Regulate and tax.

I am a supporter of legalization, however we (as a nation) do need to do things first. Many of these things (most) Rethuglicans will oppose. The reason we need to make these changes is two-fold: 1) So no one feels like they need to sell sex to survive, or for their kids to survive. 2) We need an interview/licensing process to oppose criminal trafficking.

Item 1 is fixing the shredded social safety net. Nobody, not a man, woman, or runaway minor, should have to sell sex to survive.

Item number 2 is interviewing the person wanting to sell sex, giving them information about programs so they don't feel like they have to sell sex to survive. The interview is in a government building with armed security, conducted in private, with a 2 week wait period. During the interview the person will be offered asylum if they are being trafficked, et al.

There's other things, but I'm on mobile traveling today. Suffice to say it's a multifaceted approach to try and ensure that people are of legal age, choosing to sell sex of their own will, and a verification/reporting system. The last to encourage turning in people without the card while protecting their identity as much as possible.


The "red thread union" in the Netherlands has some interesting things written on the issue. Yes someplaces sex workers have a union, forget what union German sex workers  are in.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: SirEattonHogg: Real smart for them.  Regulate and tax.

I am a supporter of legalization, however we (as a nation) do need to do things first. Many of these things (most) Rethuglicans will oppose. The reason we need to make these changes is two-fold: 1) So no one feels like they need to sell sex to survive, or for their kids to survive. 2) We need an interview/licensing process to oppose criminal trafficking.

Item 1 is fixing the shredded social safety net. Nobody, not a man, woman, or runaway minor, should have to sell sex to survive.

Item number 2 is interviewing the person wanting to sell sex, giving them information about programs so they don't feel like they have to sell sex to survive. The interview is in a government building with armed security, conducted in private, with a 2 week wait period. During the interview the person will be offered asylum if they are being trafficked, et al.

There's other things, but I'm on mobile traveling today. Suffice to say it's a multifaceted approach to try and ensure that people are of legal age, choosing to sell sex of their own will, and a verification/reporting system. The last to encourage turning in people without the card while protecting their identity as much as possible.


While I understand and support your views, I can't help but feel that your second point would result in hiring processes similar to the Department of Motor Vehicles.  And, well...  I'm not sure that that would attract the... ahem, "most qualified" candidates for a commercial sex worker position.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kcoombs69: Maple Syrup Enema Experience is the name of my Rush tribute band


It's my Phish tribute band name.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: The downside is that Vermont women look like Bernie Sanders...


Really?

Never been to Burlington, I assume.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cman: SirEattonHogg: Real smart for them.  Regulate and tax.

Decriminalization isnt the same as legalization

There is no regulation nor tax associated with decriminalization

It just means that they wont be arresting folks for that anymore


Came to say this.  So you still won't be able to have a traditional business since it is in this legal gray area.  But organized crime will love the new rules.

Legalize it or don't bother.  This decriminalization stuff usually just feeds the black market.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

corn-bread: I admire Vermont's independent streak.  Other states talk about how "free" they are (Texas, New Hampshire, etc) but when the rubber meets the road you're just trading one morality overlord for another.  Vermont?  Guns, weed, hookers......it's all good.  If only it weren't so damn cold in the winter.


Ready made flack against Bernie in the Bible Belt. Yes, I know this is state level; it won't matter to the smoothbrains.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cman: SirEattonHogg: Real smart for them.  Regulate and tax.

Decriminalization isnt the same as legalization

There is no regulation nor tax associated with decriminalization

It just means that they wont be arresting folks for that anymore


"ROBERT KRAFT RELOCATES"
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

eurotrader: inglixthemad: SirEattonHogg: Real smart for them.  Regulate and tax.

I am a supporter of legalization, however we (as a nation) do need to do things first. Many of these things (most) Rethuglicans will oppose. The reason we need to make these changes is two-fold: 1) So no one feels like they need to sell sex to survive, or for their kids to survive. 2) We need an interview/licensing process to oppose criminal trafficking.

Item 1 is fixing the shredded social safety net. Nobody, not a man, woman, or runaway minor, should have to sell sex to survive.

Item number 2 is interviewing the person wanting to sell sex, giving them information about programs so they don't feel like they have to sell sex to survive. The interview is in a government building with armed security, conducted in private, with a 2 week wait period. During the interview the person will be offered asylum if they are being trafficked, et al.

There's other things, but I'm on mobile traveling today. Suffice to say it's a multifaceted approach to try and ensure that people are of legal age, choosing to sell sex of their own will, and a verification/reporting system. The last to encourage turning in people without the card while protecting their identity as much as possible.

The "red thread union" in the Netherlands has some interesting things written on the issue. Yes someplaces sex workers have a union, forget what union German sex workers  are in.


Bundeslega
 
wonkable
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I'm honestly surprised more states haven't already done so.


But think of the children.... Or maybe the poor dumb women who might be lead astray... Or maybe think of the poor dumb men who might be seduced by their cunning Wiles.
Your choice.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: cman: SirEattonHogg: Real smart for them.  Regulate and tax.

Decriminalization isnt the same as legalization

There is no regulation nor tax associated with decriminalization

It just means that they wont be arresting folks for that anymore

Came to say this.


Pace yourself, it hasn't passed yet.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

knobmaker: Yoda's Pen Is: The downside is that Vermont women look like Bernie Sanders...

Really?

Never been to Burlington, I assume.

[Fark user image 850x1211]


Who is she and why are we looking up her cavernous nostrils?

/sharp knees and such as
//or sharp nose?
///she's actually pretty cute
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report