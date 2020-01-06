 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Authorities warn that universities may be targeted as a possible market for drugs, with "halls of residence as a base from which to sell drugs." Ric Romero reporting live, from the UK   (theguardian.com) divider line
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I attended the Defense Language Institute in Monterey CA in 1976-77. The first payday I was there, while walking down the hallway to my second floor barracks room, there was a long-haired blond guy with a paper grocery bag, selling weed. A civilian. In a barracks. On a military base (OK, it WAS an open post, with no gates, and a main road between Monterey and Pacific Grove ran through it). There were perhaps a dozen people in the hallway.  He wasn't being discrete.
 
kindms
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
easy college money 101. Join fraternity / sorority, deal drugs.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Before I post any college stories in this thread, does anyone know the statute of limitations on possession with intent to distribute?

Asking for a friend.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Warthog: Before I post any college stories in this thread, does anyone know the statute of limitations on possession with intent to distribute?

Asking for a friend.


How to get away with a crime.
1. Commit crime.
2. Never speak of it again.
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Drugs?  In a hallowed place of higher learning?  Nice try, Sherlock...
 
Opacity
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just wait for part 2 in the series - Drugs are popular in upper middle class suburbs, and the finale, No one really cares as long as everyone keeps their mouth shut and only people that don't look like you and me wind up in a hospital or jail.
 
kindms
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Warthog: Before I post any college stories in this thread, does anyone know the statute of limitations on possession with intent to distribute?

Asking for a friend.


Federal seems to be 5 years provided the conspiracy is over but a quick google says states vary widely
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was  a freshman at college and a friend told me the dealer in his dorm had a visit from two varsity ballers who bought some hash. one was named Lew Alcindor.

now, get off my lawn
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hold up class-A drugs?
The fark have I been getting this whole time??
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kindms: easy college money 101. Join fraternity / sorority, deal drugs.


Depends on how careful you are.  The second-most-recent drug bust here on the campus has a couple of them in expelled, at least one in jail and the frat is gone, at least in an official capacity.  If they weren't rich prep kids a lot more would be serving time.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
High Achievers
Youtube zv6rxYSHMjw
 
skyotter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What kind of Ivy League school is this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tothekor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: kindms: easy college money 101. Join fraternity / sorority, deal drugs.

Depends on how careful you are.  The second-most-recent drug bust here on the campus has a couple of them in expelled, at least one in jail and the frat is gone, at least in an official capacity.  If they weren't rich prep kids a lot more would be serving time.


Yea, but they get all the top shelf pussy.
 
odinsposse [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But they're totally free of the scourge of alcohol, right?
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I avoided drugs by avoiding college.

Win, win!
 
BeautifulOnes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: I was  a freshman at college and a friend told me the dealer in his dorm had a visit from two varsity ballers who bought some hash. one was named Lew Alcindor.

now, get off my lawn


Was the other guy named Murdoch?
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lycanth: I attended the Defense Language Institute in Monterey CA in 1976-77. The first payday I was there, while walking down the hallway to my second floor barracks room, there was a long-haired blond guy with a paper grocery bag, selling weed. A civilian. In a barracks. On a military base (OK, it WAS an open post, with no gates, and a main road between Monterey and Pacific Grove ran through it). There were perhaps a dozen people in the hallway.  He wasn't being discrete.


Mary Hopkin - Those Were The Days - 1968
Youtube y3KEhWTnWvE
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders: I avoided drugs by avoiding college.

Win, win!


You saved a ton of money.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was way ahead of my time in college...
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
1996 University of North Texas.
On just our floor, Our RA dealt acid, and let us all smoke weed when he was on call. One dude grew pot in his dorm room. Suite mates were heroin addicts, as well as a few girls down the hall. Dudes snorting coke in our  lounge, a girl who survived a GHB overdose. You know, back when people looked down on getting strung out on ADHD meds.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They will only be hotspots for cool drugs though, so not much oxy or fentanyl.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Report