List of 'Best Places to Find a Job in 2020' unsurprisingly also a list of 'Places No One Wants to Live In in 2020'
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Atlanta is a great place to work and is very diverse.  However, the commute to and from Atlanta (outside the perimeter) is the tenth circle of Hell that Dante even refused to write about.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I see places on there where I have (skilled) friends who can't find a job for love or money.  :\
 
whidbey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cue the frugal right wing Farkers who will lecture us how to properly live and how we should just take a job anywhere.

They know everything.
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't understand why Detroit is last. They have numerous large employers and plenty of job openings. As long as you're willing to live with the roller coaster that's the automotive industry.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whidbey: Cue the frugal right wing Farkers who will lecture us how to properly live and how we should just take a job anywhere.

They know everything.


Sigh. This is getting so tiresome. Just go buy yourself some money and quit being poor already!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: I don't understand why Detroit is last. They have numerous large employers and plenty of job openings. As long as you're willing to live with the roller coaster that's the automotive industry.


Im sure its nothing to do with all the dead bodies and corrupt police
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
South Burlington, Vermont?  Is Raytheon working on a new missile powered by maple syrup or something?
 
MrT
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meh. In the San Francisco bay area, finding a job is not the problem.

Finding a place to live is.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I see nothing wrong with that list, face it NYC sucks and there is a reason NY is losing a House Seat and electoral vote after this census.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
#2 and #38 - this information is no longer accurate because that employer currently has a hiring freeze.
 
whidbey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: whidbey: Cue the frugal right wing Farkers who will lecture us how to properly live and how we should just take a job anywhere.

They know everything.

Sigh. This is getting so tiresome. Just go buy yourself some money and quit being poor already!


There's a Dollar Store about 30 miles away.   Will do.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did subby actually read the article?  Some of the top-ranked places are ludicrously popular places to live.  San Francisco, Fremont, Austin, Boston, etc.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wish they'd have broken it down by metro-areas instead of cities.  It doesn't make a lot of sense to break it down by city when people commute within these metro areas as a matter of course.  Hell my own commute is less than ten miles and I cross three cities in that drive.

This also factors-in to culture, going to my own city's downtown for events is not especially different than going to four adjacent cities' venues, and not massively different than going to the biggest city's downtown or even the downtowns for cities on the other side of the metro area.
 
whidbey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Joe Peanut: Did subby actually read the article?  Some of the top-ranked places are ludicrously popular places to live.  San Francisco, Fremont, Austin, Boston, etc.


So "popular" it's a downer experience.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: I don't understand why Detroit is last. They have numerous large employers and plenty of job openings. As long as you're willing to live with the roller coaster that's the automotive industry.


The weather. I noticed a lot of these places are either in the Heat Meiser's domain or the Cold Meiser's domain. Anything in between probably had too high of a cost of living.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lol! Detroit is dead last.

Well, I'm always contrarian.... making a decent salary in Motor City so far.
 
Spego
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: I don't understand why Detroit is last. They have numerous large employers and plenty of job openings. As long as you're willing to live with the roller coaster that's the automotive industry.


I assume they are ranking the city itself, and not the entire metropolitan area. Probably the same for all cities on the list.

This article is useless.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Headline is right on.  Daily I have recruiters contacting me about jobs in places I wouldn't want to live.
 
swankywanky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Atlanta is a great place to work and is very diverse.  However, the commute to and from Atlanta (outside the perimeter) is the tenth circle of Hell that Dante even refused to write about.


This. We live SOTP. When we moved here I was full time remote. Now I'm looking for a job (marketing) and all the juicy stuff is on the north side like Sandy Springs and Windy Hill.  I am joking that it's karma biting me back after working out of my home office for over 7 years.
 
