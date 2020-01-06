 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   The Irwin family has saved over 90,000 animals in the Australian wildfires. Crikey   (abc7.com) divider line
26
    More: Hero, Steve Irwin, Irwin's daughter, rest of the Irwin family, social media, Bindi's brother, Bindi, Crocodile Hunter, Australia Zoo  
•       •       •

448 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2020 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and not a single one was a stingray...
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were so busy trying to save the wild venomous animals of Australia they never stopped to think IF they should save the wild venomous animals of Australia.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Damn.  That kind of stabs you right through the heart.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: and not a single one was a stingray...


Generally sea creatures are able to avoid fire pretty easily though.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
89,000 of them are ticks and fleas.
 
Chabash
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: and not a single one was a stingray...


Get the lights, we're done here.
 
guestguy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Dead for Tax Reasons: and not a single one was a stingray...

Generally sea creatures are able to avoid fire pretty easily though.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Chabash
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: They were so busy trying to save the wild venomous animals of Australia they never stopped to think IF they should save the wild venomous animals of Australia.


Some would say that it's just one more thing in Australia trying to kill everything.
 
undernova
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I dare say these people are near Fred Rogers' level of Good Human Being.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My kids grew up with the Croc Hunter shows. Now my granddaughter loves his kids new show. Seems weird they are that old now, and dang, Bindi grew up nice.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But have they carried on Steve's tradition of jamming his thumb up the animal's butthole to piss 'em off?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Damn.  That kind of stabs you right through the heart.


I am so disgusted with you for making that joke.
*I* was gonna make that joke.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: 89,000 of them are ticks and fleas.


Ticks can't move fast enough to flea.....
 
Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: They were so busy trying to save the wild venomous animals of Australia they never stopped to think IF they should save the wild venomous animals of Australia.


They're all about coulda, not shoulda.
 
Juc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Quality not quantity!
 
patrick767
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's 90,000 animals since their wildlife hospital opened in 2008, not 90,000 animals from the current huge clusterfark of wildfires. It's still awesome.
 
huntercr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Damn.  That kind of stabs you right through the heart.


It gets ya... .right... there.
 
huntercr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The practical upshot of the fires is this will greatly reduce the number of Kolas infected with chlamydia

/feel like I'm going to hell for that one. They're so cute.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

huntercr: The practical upshot of the fires is this will greatly reduce the number of Kolas infected with chlamydia

/feel like I'm going to hell for that one. They're so cute.


Another upshot: Dropbear attacks will fall off precipitously in fire ravaged areas,
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was hoping the fires spoils get rid of all the wild animals that will kill you in Australia, but I don't think that's possible. Would need to nuke Australia from orbit to be sure.


/firefighters are working hard
//cute and fluffy don't last long
///whole country might smell like a barbie
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
. . . and two of them are puppies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Dead for Tax Reasons: and not a single one was a stingray...

Generally sea creatures are able to avoid fire pretty easily though.


thanks captain obvious
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Eh. It's probably just four sleeping bags full of spiders.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: . . . and two of them are puppies.[Fark user image 800x1114]


I just can't.  Not that she's not an attractive young lady, but just seems so wrong.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

patrick767: It's 90,000 animals since their wildlife hospital opened in 2008, not 90,000 animals from the current huge clusterfark of wildfires. It's still awesome.


I was wondering about the 90k figure.  It didn't sound possible for a couple of months of work.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Chabash: Dead for Tax Reasons: and not a single one was a stingray...

Get the lights, we're done here.


Yeah, came here to make similar comment.  Should have known I had zero chance of being first.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report