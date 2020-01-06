 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Volunteers create koala mittens to help support animals injured in Australian brushfires. Huh, when I tried to make cat scarves for the SPCA they almost tarred and feathered me   (kiro7.com) divider line
18
    More: Hero, Bird, The Animals, Australia, Animal Rescue Craft Guild, Animal, Jimi Hendrix, Marsupial, Crafts  
•       •       •

231 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2020 at 1:20 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you want chlamydia?  Cause that's how you get chlamydia.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is YOUR koala making too much noise?
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You were making scarves out of cats, subby? I can see why the SPCA might frown upon that. I'd hide from the Caturday crowd if I were you.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I kinda want a kangaroo skin rug for my den.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why are you wearing that stupid human suit?
syfy.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't be silly, subby. The SPCA would never tar and feather a dumb little animal.
 
Kuta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wear the cat skin gloves.

Manowar - Each Dawn I Die
Youtube z9Jhd5Vw0Og
 
hogans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
HATS for cats, subby.  Hats for cats.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Guns n' Farkin Roses
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Next time, subby, remember to make the scarves *for* cats, not *from* cats.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Guns n' Farkin Roses: [media2.giphy.com image 400x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


::shakes tiny kitten-sized mitten in rage::
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
*plays tiny violin*
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Aren't we stepping on Darwin's to do list?  Pretty sure he was working towards fireproof koalas.  In two or three generations and after we get used to the burned koala smell, Pow.  Evolution makes a koala that cannot be stopped by fire.
 
Slypork
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Aren't we stepping on Darwin's to do list?  Pretty sure he was working towards fireproof koalas.  In two or three generations and after we get used to the burned koala smell, Pow.  Evolution makes a koala that cannot be stopped by fire.


Darwin? That's nowhere near the fires.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Guns n' Farkin Roses: [media2.giphy.com image 400x213] [View Full Size image _x_]



I was here for the kitten mittens.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mittens FORkoalas? I misread the memo. I guess they're not going to want the koala mittens I made.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report