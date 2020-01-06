 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Gas station clerks fight back against man armed with butter knife, probably right after saying "Let's roll"   (kiro7.com) divider line
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
HOTY material.  But, I'll have forgotten about this when it's time for voting.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Police: "You know the drill.  Spread 'em."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Por que!  Por que!

Let's not marginalize the criminal
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
that's not a knife
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They weren't even supposed to be here today!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What, were there no spatulas handy?
 
