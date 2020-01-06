 Skip to content
(Patheos)   "Mrs. Clark's 7th grade Social Studies class voted anonymously to place The Satanic Temple's 7 Tenets up on the walls for everyone to see." Hilarity sure to ensue   (patheos.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Christians could use a few lessons.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just here to see who clicks on the link to the original source.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bad satire should be a felony.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If only.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you ask good people if they agree with those tenets, without identifying the source, most people will agree that they are a good guide to life.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
'Catholic Priest Father Patrick "Patty" D. File'

Did Patheos become a satire site over the holiday break?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I'm just here to see who clicks on the link to the original source.


Pocket Ninja: Bad satire should be a felony.


Arrrgh, there be me answer.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SansNeural: 'Catholic Priest Father Patrick "Patty" D. File'

Did Patheos become a satire site over the holiday break?


Came to ask this very thing.  The whole thing reads like a lesser Onion piece.
 
The Enemy Gate is Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTA: "Giving students critical thinking skills is a radical concept," he said,"allowing them to make their own choices? That was crazy."

I know this is bad satire but I believe this line to be the kernel of truth behind it.
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So what's the problem. I went in thinking the fundamental tenets would include a lot of animal sacrifices and blood orgies. While I'm disappointed, those 7 "rules to live by" seem extremely wholesome and thought provoking.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is less satire, and more an "and then everybody clapped" story the author wishes were true.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, that was dumb.  Will Fark accept links to The Babylon Bee now?  Asking for a friend.

/no, not really
//and not for myself either
///even bad satire needs three slashies
 
AEton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Patheos, I understand that you're upset about people taking The Babylon Bee seriously but launching your own unmarked bad satire blog is not a good response.
 
47 is the new 42
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Bad satire should be a felony.


It had me going until "Catholic Priest Father Patrick "Patty" D. File."
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Schools starting up a total witch hunt?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: So what's the problem. I went in thinking the fundamental tenets would include a lot of animal sacrifices and blood orgies. While I'm disappointed, those 7 "rules to live by" seem extremely wholesome and thought provoking.


Yeah I've never read them before. They seem like perfectly reasonable rules to live by and even things people should be teaching their kids. Basically don't be an asshole.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seconds until this is brought up on Fox News as part of the war on christianity
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Should have taught them to read.  They thought it was Santa's Temples 7 Tenets
1. He sees you when you're sleeping
2. He knows when you're awake
3. He knows if you've been bad
4. He knows if you've been good
5.  There's no middle ground You're either good or bad
6.  But presents if good, no presents if bad
7.  Elf labor does not need organization or unionization.
 
havocmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They used to call him Crazy Joe - now they call him Satan man.

/got nothin
// jump sams!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NFA [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Evangelical preacher blind to satire, goes insane over satan being taught in schools in 5. 4. 3. 2 ...
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: If you ask good people if they agree with those tenets, without identifying the source, most people will agree that they are a good guide to life.


My brother in law did this for me, I agreed with every single point and then he revealed the source.

The Satanic Temple was nothing but a group of hippies freaking out the squares.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is what happens when the "christians" in America put their death cult support behind Donald Trump to the point that they are deliberately trying to kick-start Armageddon in the middle east.

If God support monsters like Trump, then I want to become a Satanist.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: This is what happens when the "christians" in America put their death cult support behind Donald Trump to the point that they are deliberately trying to kick-start Armageddon in the middle east.

If God support monsters like Trump, then I want to become a Satanist.


They are both part of the same story, meant to scare people into bowing before the church.
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Those were not bad tenets to follow. Look at IMPOTUS who has broken every commandment. Now including murder if we count that Iranian.
 
Sybian_Ride
‘’ less than a minute ago  
HAIL SATAN!!!
 
