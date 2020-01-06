 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   US tried to block sale of Dutch chip machine to China. Sales of Dutch Oven machines still apparently valid   (aljazeera.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's it.  Sanctions and tariffs coming.  Tiptoeing through the Tulips is about to become very expensive.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US is having a hard time competing with China, and appears to be getting desperate.  Not a good look.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steering a Dutch chip machine away from China.  Rude.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As my sense of humor hasn't changed since my teenage years, that made me LOL, submitter.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, if we treated our allies with respect, maybe it would give the US a little more leverage when requesting help with stuff like this.

Just an idea.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dutch chips are too salty.  They're good with dips but I try not to hang out with dips."

-- Johnny Snarky, Internet Food Critic.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dutch oven machine" sounds like another term for a Burrito Supreme from Taco Bell
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The day a dutch oven is doody free is a good day. If you start adding to it, it'll be a sticky situation.
 
BATMANATEE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dutch rudder machines are still OK though, right?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Steering a Dutch chip machine away from China.  Rude.


Seems like there's an incompetent hand on the rudder.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BATMANATEE: The Dutch rudder machines are still OK though, right?


Was wondering how this avoided being part of the headline.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pretty sure most Dutch ovens are already made in China these days.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For you Americans out there, the Dutch live in a country called the Netherlands. I know, Americans arent known for being cosmopolitan and that the ethnicity not matching up to the country's name is difficult to remember.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Pretty sure most Dutch ovens are already made in China these days.


Absolutely. You dont want to buy an oven that was made by Netherlanders. That's almost as bad as buying one made by the French.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BATMANATEE: The Dutch rudder machines are still OK though, right?


Sure, just double check your coding.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dutch chips?  No thanks.  It's French fries that are big in these parts.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So China will have to spend an extra 4 months lining things up to buy that machine through an intermediary, or 18 months just building their own.
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cman: For you Americans out there, the Dutch live in a country called the Netherlands. I know, Americans arent known for being cosmopolitan and that the ethnicity not matching up to the country's name is difficult to remember.


You mean it's not Dutchland?? Silly Americans....
 
Report