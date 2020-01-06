 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Iran says they can't hit back over Soleimani's killing because America only has fictional heroes like SpongeBob SquarePants   (businessinsider.com) divider line
79
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You leave Sponge Bob out of this.  Go do us all a favor and knock down Trump Tower Istanbul.  That'll solve a lot of problems.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong.  We have Baby Yoda.


scontent-dfw5-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Republicans think Eddie Gallagher is a hero. Have at him, Iran.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand the Ayatollah Khomeini was partial to Mickey Mouse.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to attack the Avengers and we will all end up in House of M?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's got a point. Start knocking off politicians here and 2/3 the population may not care.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just jealous because they'll get beheaded if they draw their #1 fictional hero
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: I understand the Ayatollah Khomeini was partial to Mickey Mouse.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

it's 1979 all over again....

/I didn't shoot J.R.
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Off-topic, but this is probably the best chance I'll get all year to post a picture of Helen Slater / Supergirl

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I've said in previous threads, they should retaliate by dumping thousands of gallons of herbicide on the fairways and greens of Trump's golf courses. No fatalities, but Two Scoops loses the things he most cares about in the world.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: He's got a point. Start knocking off politicians here and 2/3 the population may not care.


Hell, I'd cheer for some of them.
 
Millennium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically, this will enrage the Trumpets even more than if they actually did go for anyone.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Shahab, I served with Sponge Bob. I knew Sponge Bob. Sponge Bob was a friend of mine. Mr. Shahab, you're no Sponge Bob.
 
aungen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: He's got a point. Start knocking off politicians here and 2/3 the population may not care.


You saw how upset people were when a political baseball practice was shot up.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: As I've said in previous threads, they should retaliate by dumping thousands of gallons of herbicide on the fairways and greens of Trump's golf courses. No fatalities, but Two Scoops loses the things he most cares about in the world.


They already do that. It's standard golf course maintenance.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also SpongeBob already died
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: Also SpongeBob already died dried


FTFY
 
Nylter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤣🤭
howls with laughter

That, that is funny. True, funny, and oh, so wrong on so many levels.

/ slashie because
// slashies because I wanna
/// slashies because I can
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Outshined_One: As I've said in previous threads, they should retaliate by dumping thousands of gallons of herbicide on the fairways and greens of Trump's golf courses. No fatalities, but Two Scoops loses the things he most cares about in the world.

They already do that. It's standard golf course maintenance.


You're not kidding.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/fat​a​l-a-tee/

"He died ten days later after a toxic substance had burned the skin from 80% of his body and caused his major organs to fail."
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We also have The Rock, Brittney Spears, big block V8s and the dude that invented burbon.

Your move Iran.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Off-topic, but this is probably the best chance I'll get all year to post a picture of Helen Slater / Supergirl

[Fark user image 529x806]


Helen Slater plays Supergirl's adopted mother in the CW show. I got a chuckle of that, along with Dean Cain playing the adopted father.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Ok, say what you will, but that guy is funnier than Ricky Gervais.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

buttercat: Wrong.  We have Baby Yoda.


[scontent-dfw5-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 480x564]


He's part of the resistance. We are the Empire.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You gotta attack American Cathedrals: High school football games.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Alex Jones is an American hero.  Richard Spenser.  Sean Hannity.  You can probably see where I'm going with this.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

zang: holdmybones: Outshined_One: As I've said in previous threads, they should retaliate by dumping thousands of gallons of herbicide on the fairways and greens of Trump's golf courses. No fatalities, but Two Scoops loses the things he most cares about in the world.

They already do that. It's standard golf course maintenance.

You're not kidding.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/fata​l-a-tee/

"He died ten days later after a toxic substance had burned the skin from 80% of his body and caused his major organs to fail."


pesticide isn't herbicide.
 
Chevello
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's a pretty funny burn, Iran. Some people who control some very destructive things have a hard time taking a joke though.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jesus, they come up with some really stupid shiat over there, that's for sure. Is fiction not allowed in the Middle East, or something, or is this cleric that stupid?
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zang: holdmybones: Outshined_One: As I've said in previous threads, they should retaliate by dumping thousands of gallons of herbicide on the fairways and greens of Trump's golf courses. No fatalities, but Two Scoops loses the things he most cares about in the world.

They already do that. It's standard golf course maintenance.

You're not kidding.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/fata​l-a-tee/

"He died ten days later after a toxic substance had burned the skin from 80% of his body and caused his major organs to fail."


Reading the article it sounds less like it was toxic and more like he had a Stevens Johnson Syndrome reaction to the chemical.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
David Bowie - Heroes
Youtube xEqSOst1dg8
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Alex Jones is an American hero.  Richard Spenser.  Sean Hannity.  You can probably see where I'm going with this.


Jail?... along with several more of you sick Farkers.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

khitsicker: zang: holdmybones: Outshined_One: As I've said in previous threads, they should retaliate by dumping thousands of gallons of herbicide on the fairways and greens of Trump's golf courses. No fatalities, but Two Scoops loses the things he most cares about in the world.

They already do that. It's standard golf course maintenance.

You're not kidding.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/fata​l-a-tee/

"He died ten days later after a toxic substance had burned the skin from 80% of his body and caused his major organs to fail."

pesticide isn't herbicide.


It was fungicide. Close enough to herbicide for the discussion here.
FTA:

The toxic substance was determined to be Daconil, an FDA-approved fungicide that had been sprayed on the Army-Navy golf course twice a week.
 
ColPapa
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Jesus, they come up with some really stupid shiat over there, that's for sure. Is fiction not allowed in the Middle East, or something, or is this cleric that stupid?


It's allowed in their religion.
 
Sentient
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If they're smart, they'll realize that trump doesn't give a sh*t about American heroes, allies or institutions. He cares exclusively about 1) the trump name, and 2) his personal fortune. If they want to hit him where it hurts, it'll be in his wallet - interfere with his Russian funding sources, target trump-branded soft targets, and make it generally unprofitable and/or dangerous to do business with the family.

That's the only thing I can imagine Iran doing that would get his attention and maybe even cause him to second-guess starting the f-u-Obama-why-are-you-still-more-popul​ar-than-me war.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

khitsicker: zang: holdmybones: Outshined_One: As I've said in previous threads, they should retaliate by dumping thousands of gallons of herbicide on the fairways and greens of Trump's golf courses. No fatalities, but Two Scoops loses the things he most cares about in the world.

They already do that. It's standard golf course maintenance.

You're not kidding.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/fata​l-a-tee/

"He died ten days later after a toxic substance had burned the skin from 80% of his body and caused his major organs to fail."

pesticide isn't herbicide.


That case (and the threat of death) is pesticide. Golf courses are also doused in herbicides. They tend to wreak more destruction to the environment than the golfers, though.
 
xitnode
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It'll be darkly hilarious when the revenge for this comes 2 years down the road and everyone in American can't even begin to remember why and thinks it's an attack out of nowhere.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anybody wanna hazard a guess who's bro-hugging Soleimani?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: BitwiseShift: Alex Jones is an American hero.  Richard Spenser.  Sean Hannity.  You can probably see where I'm going with this.

Jail?... along with several more of you sick Farkers.


Booboo bear!!! Are you upset? Would you like me to get Mr Snuffles and a juice box?
 
zang
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

khitsicker: zang: holdmybones: Outshined_One: As I've said in previous threads, they should retaliate by dumping thousands of gallons of herbicide on the fairways and greens of Trump's golf courses. No fatalities, but Two Scoops loses the things he most cares about in the world.

They already do that. It's standard golf course maintenance.

You're not kidding.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/fata​l-a-tee/

"He died ten days later after a toxic substance had burned the skin from 80% of his body and caused his major organs to fail."

pesticide isn't herbicide.


If you read the article, it was actually fungicide.  Is a fungus an herb?  What about truffles?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Great Satan: 1
Turrists: 0

I love America.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Anybody wanna hazard a guess who's bro-hugging Soleimani?

[Fark user image 850x425]


Serious answer, maybe Saladin?
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

zang: khitsicker: zang: holdmybones: Outshined_One: As I've said in previous threads, they should retaliate by dumping thousands of gallons of herbicide on the fairways and greens of Trump's golf courses. No fatalities, but Two Scoops loses the things he most cares about in the world.

They already do that. It's standard golf course maintenance.

You're not kidding.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/fata​l-a-tee/

"He died ten days later after a toxic substance had burned the skin from 80% of his body and caused his major organs to fail."

pesticide isn't herbicide.

If you read the article, it was actually fungicide.  Is a fungus an herb?  What about truffles?


If we're going down this path, it's a sandwich.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: zang: khitsicker: zang: holdmybones: Outshined_One: As I've said in previous threads, they should retaliate by dumping thousands of gallons of herbicide on the fairways and greens of Trump's golf courses. No fatalities, but Two Scoops loses the things he most cares about in the world.

They already do that. It's standard golf course maintenance.

You're not kidding.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/fata​l-a-tee/

"He died ten days later after a toxic substance had burned the skin from 80% of his body and caused his major organs to fail."

pesticide isn't herbicide.

If you read the article, it was actually fungicide.  Is a fungus an herb?  What about truffles?

If we're going down this path, it's a sandwich.


Open face? Club?
 
khitsicker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: khitsicker: zang: holdmybones: Outshined_One: As I've said in previous threads, they should retaliate by dumping thousands of gallons of herbicide on the fairways and greens of Trump's golf courses. No fatalities, but Two Scoops loses the things he most cares about in the world.

They already do that. It's standard golf course maintenance.

You're not kidding.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/fata​l-a-tee/

"He died ten days later after a toxic substance had burned the skin from 80% of his body and caused his major organs to fail."

pesticide isn't herbicide.

It was fungicide. Close enough to herbicide for the discussion here.
FTA:

The toxic substance was determined to be Daconil, an FDA-approved fungicide that had been sprayed on the Army-Navy golf course twice a week.


not really. neither pesticide or fungicide will kill the grass and turn the place into a mud pit. unless you are saying that they use some sort of mutant grass that can withstand a full spectrum herbicide? there are plenty targeted chemical treatments applied to golf courses / lawns. but I don't think the suggestion was to use something like that. Rather a "scorched earth" type herbicide that will kill everything for several seasons.

As far as collateral damage goes.. its a trump golf course.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, umm, Mr. Iranian guy, the Kardashians are my heroes. Just putting it out there.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

zang: holdmybones: Outshined_One: As I've said in previous threads, they should retaliate by dumping thousands of gallons of herbicide on the fairways and greens of Trump's golf courses. No fatalities, but Two Scoops loses the things he most cares about in the world.

They already do that. It's standard golf course maintenance.

You're not kidding.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/fata​l-a-tee/

"He died ten days later after a toxic substance had burned the skin from 80% of his body and caused his major organs to fail."


No. I worked on a golf course briefly in college.

I showed up hungover/still drunk one Sunday and mowed the fringe with the greens mower (without adjusting the blade). My punishment was cutting and resodding an entire par four fairway by myself - with a busted sodder that sliced my hand over and over and a busted old farm truck that barely had first or second gear. Stupid hard work.

I quit shortly after that.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: He's got a point. Start knocking off politicians here and 2/3 the population may not care.

We still have elections, you know.  There are psychopathic asshats like Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump in D.C. because We The People send them there.  I mean OK yeah there's funny business going on with elections but they only work because we have more than a critical mass of psychopathic asshat voters that want to see more cruelty, more greed, more inequality.

I've been saying that heroes like Frodo Baggins had it easy.  All he had to do is risk his life to beat the bad guy.  Here in the real world, Sauron could just run on a platform of "worship the rich assholes and you may get to be one someday" and with just enough shenanigans he'd win.  From there, how do you handle the Scouring of the Shire if it's your own neighbors cutting down the trees and building jails and going all Make the Shire Great Again?
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Anybody wanna hazard a guess who's bro-hugging Soleimani?

[Fark user image image 850x425]


Booger from Revenge of the Nerds?
 
Mztlplx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Anybody wanna hazard a guess who's bro-hugging Soleimani?

[Fark user image image 850x425]


That would be Salahuddin?
 
