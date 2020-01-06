 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WXYZ Detroit)   What are you in for? Ooz   (wxyz.com) divider line
27
    More: Followup, Marion Township, Sanilac County, Michigan, Sanilac County, Michigan, Felony, Action News, The Ooze, United States Environmental Protection Agency, The Thumb, Drum  
•       •       •

1500 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2020 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
.....And they all moved away from me on the bench there, with the hairy eyeball
And all kinds of mean, nasty things, till I said, "And creatin' a nuisance"
And they all came back, shook my hand, and we had a great time on the
Bench talkin' about Ooz, mother-stabbin', father-rapin', all kinds
Of groovy things that we was talkin' about on the bench, and everything was fine
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't suppose anybody lost their pet rat and four baby turtles in that area, did they?
 
Jingo Ate Your Baby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oreminer: I don't suppose anybody lost their pet rat and four baby turtles in that area, did they?


It's a secret.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  Lemme know when encounter ochre jelly.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die in prison you miserable dog.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The man whose company is responsible for the leaking "green ooze" on I-696 in Madison Heights has reported to federal prison.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was fast. The article said the leak was only reported a month ago, and they're already shipping him off to prison in a different state?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm an ooz man."
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: That was fast. The article said the leak was only reported a month ago, and they're already shipping him off to prison in a different state?


For a previous conviction, for much the same asshattery.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: That was fast. The article said the leak was only reported a month ago, and they're already shipping him off to prison in a different state?


Yup, an old hoarder who has been losing his marbles is being made an example of since the government won't go after large corporate offenders.
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThieveryCorp: Fabric_Man: That was fast. The article said the leak was only reported a month ago, and they're already shipping him off to prison in a different state?

Yup, an old hoarder who has been losing his marbles is being made an example of since the government won't go after large corporate offenders.


No.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump didn't pardon him? Must not have been rich enough.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: That was fast. The article said the leak was only reported a month ago, and they're already shipping him off to prison in a different state?


They can't ship him elsewhere. Highway's closed. Lions, tigers, and bears out front should have told you.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

151: ThieveryCorp: Fabric_Man: That was fast. The article said the leak was only reported a month ago, and they're already shipping him off to prison in a different state?

Yup, an old hoarder who has been losing his marbles is being made an example of since the government won't go after large corporate offenders.

No.


Brilliant post. Everyone sure did understand you there with that deep analysis. Now please show us examples of recent environmental pollution convictions among large corporations.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A year is a bit much IMO

His crime did not have a violent element to it

It is my belief that non-violent individuals should not be placed in the same facility as the violent ones

If you are caught only selling crack, it would be a waste of resources to keep that person holed up, just like it is in this case

Give him a big fine and order him to perform community service.
 
tuxq
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: 151: ThieveryCorp: Fabric_Man: That was fast. The article said the leak was only reported a month ago, and they're already shipping him off to prison in a different state?

Yup, an old hoarder who has been losing his marbles is being made an example of since the government won't go after large corporate offenders.

No.

Brilliant post. Everyone sure did understand you there with that deep analysis. Now please show us examples of recent environmental pollution convictions among large corporations.


https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/crimi​n​al-press-releases-2019
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Life is tough when you aren't an oil exec.
:(
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cman: A year is a bit much IMO

His crime did not have a violent element to it

It is my belief that non-violent individuals should not be placed in the same facility as the violent ones

If you are caught only selling crack, it would be a waste of resources to keep that person holed up, just like it is in this case

Give him a big fine and order him to perform community service.


No.  Farking up the environment has long-term and expensive consequences, and people who do it should have long-term sentences.
 
Kaiser Chieftess
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Fabric_Man: That was fast. The article said the leak was only reported a month ago, and they're already shipping him off to prison in a different state?

They can't ship him elsewhere. Highway's closed. Lions, tigers, and bears out front should have told you.

[media3.giphy.com image 500x371] [View Full Size image _x_]


This was Detroit--Lions and Tigers, no Bears.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: cman: A year is a bit much IMO

His crime did not have a violent element to it

It is my belief that non-violent individuals should not be placed in the same facility as the violent ones

If you are caught only selling crack, it would be a waste of resources to keep that person holed up, just like it is in this case

Give him a big fine and order him to perform community service.

No.  Farking up the environment has long-term and expensive consequences, and people who do it should have long-term sentences.


And people call me an asshole because I think that violent criminals should be held in jail for long periods of time

If that makes me an asshole, what does that make you for suggesting the same for non-violent crime?
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: cman: A year is a bit much IMO

His crime did not have a violent element to it

It is my belief that non-violent individuals should not be placed in the same facility as the violent ones

If you are caught only selling crack, it would be a waste of resources to keep that person holed up, just like it is in this case

Give him a big fine and order him to perform community service.

No.  Farking up the environment has long-term and expensive consequences, and people who do it should have long-term sentences.


This is not his first offense. How many they don't know about is undetermined at this time. Don't think I'd be real happy if I lived near this guys property. He definitely deserves jail time and should have to pay for the clean up of the mess he made; plus the cost of the investigation.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cman: rebelyell2006: cman: A year is a bit much IMO

His crime did not have a violent element to it

It is my belief that non-violent individuals should not be placed in the same facility as the violent ones

If you are caught only selling crack, it would be a waste of resources to keep that person holed up, just like it is in this case

Give him a big fine and order him to perform community service.

No.  Farking up the environment has long-term and expensive consequences, and people who do it should have long-term sentences.

And people call me an asshole because I think that violent criminals should be held in jail for long periods of time

If that makes me an asshole, what does that make you for suggesting the same for non-violent crime?


Odd that you think of yourself as an asshole for thinking violent criminals should be in jail for long periods of time.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

meanmutton: cman: rebelyell2006: cman: A year is a bit much IMO

His crime did not have a violent element to it

It is my belief that non-violent individuals should not be placed in the same facility as the violent ones

If you are caught only selling crack, it would be a waste of resources to keep that person holed up, just like it is in this case

Give him a big fine and order him to perform community service.

No.  Farking up the environment has long-term and expensive consequences, and people who do it should have long-term sentences.

And people call me an asshole because I think that violent criminals should be held in jail for long periods of time

If that makes me an asshole, what does that make you for suggesting the same for non-violent crime?

Odd that you think of yourself as an asshole for thinking violent criminals should be in jail for long periods of time.


I didnt say that I saw myself as one. I said others do.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cman: rebelyell2006: cman: A year is a bit much IMO

His crime did not have a violent element to it

It is my belief that non-violent individuals should not be placed in the same facility as the violent ones

If you are caught only selling crack, it would be a waste of resources to keep that person holed up, just like it is in this case

Give him a big fine and order him to perform community service.

No.  Farking up the environment has long-term and expensive consequences, and people who do it should have long-term sentences.

And people call me an asshole because I think that violent criminals should be held in jail for long periods of time

If that makes me an asshole, what does that make you for suggesting the same for non-violent crime?


Environmental sabotage has a greater impact and more dire ramifications than a violent crime, including permanent damage to the environment, long-term illnesses and cancers, and expensive remediation.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cman: Give him a big fine and order him to perform community service.


I suggest that the community service involve a shovel and an ooze-resistant bucket.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report