 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Aliens exist but they only take jobs Americans refuse to do   (cnn.com) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Extraterrestrial life, Life, former Pentagon official, secret government program, space mission, tantalizing theory, potential UFOs, NASA  
•       •       •

688 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2020 at 9:22 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Brit. Claiming aliens exist. Is she from The Sun?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we know.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah, they're called Hungarians.

/probably not obscure, at least on Fark
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aliens exist and they're coming for your boyfriends.  That should share the incels.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Well, yeah, they're called Hungarians.

/probably not obscure, at least on Fark


The streets?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think she's probably talking about microbes, but CNN went for the clickbait.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Aliens exist and they're coming for your boyfriends.  That should share the incels.


If the aliens share the incels that would solve the incel problem. Most incels need a good anal probe.
 
tothekor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taxi drivers?
 
hogans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anal probing?

'Cause I could get into that...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghostbusters II - Valentine's Day. Bummer.
Youtube Np_SGICmfXw
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.  Last week, this little green man knocked on my door. "Human.  I am in need of Earth currency.  Can you provide it in exchange for service or labor?"  I told him my "Go around back, there's an old porch.  I want it removed."  The little green man produced a futurist gun and said "I shall vaporize it for you in exchange for 5 Earth American dollars.  I agreed and went back to the TV.  I heard a ray gun sound out back and soon, there was a knock on the front door.  It was the little green  man.  "I have completed the task.  Payment is required" he said.  I gave him $5 and he turned to leave.  But then he said "By there way, human.  That was not a Porsche that I vaporized.  That was a Mercedes."
 
Jovimon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tothekor: Taxi drivers?


Not as many as you might think.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
basementrejects.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Earthicans.  Giant space rock heading your way.  We can alter it's orbit for, say, 20 used Bundy socks? No?  Okay.  Well, nice knowing you cheapskates.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, 2020 is getting off to a spectacular start.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There a lots of jobs people will take but not do. BJs, HJs, ZJs...
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tothekor: Taxi drivers?


Not as many as you would think.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they friendly but rude and eat cats?

pmctvline2.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, they won't land here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
It's a simple numbers game.  There are too many planets for there not to be life.  And we only just started detecting exo-planets about 15 years ago.  Heck, even our primitive minds have already designed a FTL drive - we just don't have the materials to build it at the moment.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
She has taken a job nobody else wants
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Aliens Exist
Youtube alUoE6tJP1w
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Hey, Earthicans.  Giant space rock heading your way.  We can alter it's orbit for, say, 20 used Bundy socks? No?  Okay.  Well, nice knowing you cheapskates.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

I don't recall any socks.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
POLO & PAN - Dorothy (Official Video)
Youtube hVW63Z_8deE
 
Petey4335
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jovimon: [Fark user image 850x478]


Deep Contact: [basementrejects.com image 404x262]


Would the Aliens in that movie taken jobs 'Americans refuse to do'?   Isn't that the point of 'obey, procreate, consume'?  To keep the people of earth busy and distracted while their pockets are being picked clean?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't look at me. I'm not an alien. I am a proud Earthling. Would I lie to you? Answer: no.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report