    More: Facepalm, Mount Holyoke College, art professor Rie Hachiyanagi, Northampton, Massachusetts, police report, Massachusetts, Western Massachusetts, Franklin County, Massachusetts, University of Massachusetts Amherst  
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She had been struck repeatedly in the head and face with a fire poker...

Art?  I thought that was more a philosophy kinda thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was checking to see where the attacker and victim fell on the hot/crazy spectrum and found one of her art installations.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's actually a nice piece, but I'm putting her pretty far down the crazy axis anyway.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Poker in front...."
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess you could say she had a real...*puts on sunglasses*....poker face
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poker? Damn near killed her.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"she wanted to talk about her feelings"

/ feelings of rage, that is...
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time, flowers maybe?
 
Mukster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Fire Poker"? That's my nickname for little Mukster.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lifetime Channel movie of the week?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I was checking to see where the attacker and victim fell on the hot/crazy spectrum and found one of her art installations.

[Fark user image 700x467]

It's actually a nice piece, but I'm putting her pretty far down the crazy axis anyway.


In high school, I helped tear down a building that looked like that inside.  Those balls of leaves?  Hornets.
Couldn't burn it because there were two cromulent businesses next to it.   Here is some advice that doesn't work "Try to sneak up on the nest, Harry and smash it to the floor."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Love hurts. Also, sometimes it's a battlefield, if battles were fought with fire pokers.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My online 'research' has assured me that's not usually how these encounters go.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Lifetime Channel movie of the week?


Holyoker Poker: The Rie Hachiyanagi Story
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who attacked whom?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Who attacked whom?


She said "We need to talk" and he attacked himself.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She had been struck repeatedly in the head and face with a fire poker, garden shears and a rock just after midnight on Christmas Eve inside her home"

Looks like this game of rock, fire poker, scissors went horribly wrong.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kbronsito: She had been struck repeatedly in the head and face with a fire poker, garden shears and a rock just after midnight on Christmas Eve inside her home"

Looks like this game of rock, fire poker, scissors went horribly wrong.


Bonus.

"She said she has known Hachiyanagi, who specializes in paper art and also chairs the college's art studio, since 2005."

I guess the substituted paper for fire poker because it would be an unfair advantage to include it if one party has that level of paper expertise.
 
