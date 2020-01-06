 Skip to content
(ABC 27)   In today's "What could go wrong?" department: Virginia may allow you to go drinking and shopping at some places   (abc27.com) divider line
    Hero, Retailing, Virginia House of Delegates, Virginia General Assembly, Senate of Virginia, Williamsburg, Virginia, House of Burgesses, Richmond, Virginia, Law  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Or you could just take a pint of vodka in your sock everywhere you go like I do.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My god...so many Karens!
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just imagine, responsible adults being treated as such.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Virginia is for lovers drunkards!
 
GRCooper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Virginia is for lovers drunkards!


As a 12th generation Virginian, I feel I must inform you of something.


You're not wrong.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
have you ever been to tysons corner... its a 2 drink minimum to be tolerable.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Virginia is for lovers drunkards!


Depends on what part of Virginia you are in, drinking may be a survival tactic.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait, you need permission to drink and shop?
 
moresugar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Probably not the end of the world.  I was in Vienna where the grocery stores close at noon on Saturday and don't open again until Monday morning, so everyone does their last-minute shopping on Saturday morning.  I was there, in line, around 9 a.m.  The guy in front of me was carrying his purchase, which consisted entirely of two one-liter cans of cheap beer - one of which he proceeded to drink while he was in line.  To be fair, though, he looked like he really needed that beer.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's a bar in the local Kroger.
I'd enjoy it, but then I wouldn't get anything bought
 
wxboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Another way in which online shopping has rendered brick-and-mortar stores obselete, in the sense that you can already shop on Amazon while drinking to your heart's content.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The local Whole Foods has a bloody mary bar and drink holders in the shopping carts.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The 21st amendment is a curse upon this country.

/this one's for you, botboy.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Impulse buying at its finest. What next? Allowing people to drink and gamble?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wxboy: Another way in which online shopping has rendered brick-and-mortar stores obselete, in the sense that you can already shop on Amazon while drinking to your heart's content.


Still no cure for drunk-ordering random shiat at 2 AM and having to face the consequences of your bad choices 3-5 days later.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GRCooper: misanthropicsob: Virginia is for lovers drunkards!

As a 12th generation Virginian, I feel I must inform you of something.


You're not wrong.


Why is Franklin County the moonshine capital?They keep getting caught.\Wife is from a family that has been in the same two counties (Patrick and Henry) since the 1790s
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Only if they're heavily armed too.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

khitsicker: have you ever been to tysons corner... its a 2 drink minimum to be tolerable.


I grew up in Northern Va... Being out of sorts in Tysons was a standard teenage pastime in the late 90s, and from what I've heard from friends still in the area it continues well into adulthood.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

khitsicker: have you ever been to tysons corner... its a 2 drink minimum to be tolerable.


Especially during the evening commute.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Impulse buying at its finest. What next? Allowing people to drink and gamble?


"I gamble better when I'm drunk."

-Some about to be broke guy
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wxboy: Another way in which online shopping has rendered brick-and-mortar stores obselete, in the sense that you can already shop on Amazon while drinking to your heart's content.


I call that Friday night
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Right now only four shopping centers in Virginia let people buy a drink at a restaurant or bar, then go walking around with the drink in a special cup.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
khitsicker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ktonos: khitsicker: have you ever been to tysons corner... its a 2 drink minimum to be tolerable.

Especially during the evening commute.


^ truth. it is my firm belief that if isis were to blow up the american legion bridge it would only help the situation.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GRCooper: misanthropicsob: Virginia is for lovers drunkards!

As a 12th generation Virginian, I feel I must inform you of something.


You're not wrong.


Well shiat... I'm barely even a third generation AMERICAN and even I know that...
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

khitsicker: have you ever been to tysons corner... its a 2 drink minimum to be tolerable.


Yeah, used to go on an annual Christmas shopping spree there with friends that was ALWAYS preceded by a liquid lunch.

And you can already drink n shop at some Giants and WFs in DC. Which is awesome, because I hate grocery shopping.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

moresugar: Probably not the end of the world.  I was in Vienna where the grocery stores close at noon on Saturday and don't open again until Monday morning, so everyone does their last-minute shopping on Saturday morning.  I was there, in line, around 9 a.m.  The guy in front of me was carrying his purchase, which consisted entirely of two one-liter cans of cheap beer - one of which he proceeded to drink while he was in line.  To be fair, though, he looked like he really needed that beer.


There's a little grocery at Turks and Caicos that has wine dispensers at the end of the aisles. It's nice to sip on some free wine while paying $6 for an orange.
 
I_P_Freelie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My favorite place to shop
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You can "sip and stroll" aka drink and shop at this shopping center within walking distance to me:

https://www.fairfaxcorner.com/cocktai​l​s-to-go/
 
MNguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: The local Whole Foods has a bloody mary bar and drink holders in the shopping carts.


Mall of America has been around for quite a few years now too.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ktonos: GRCooper: misanthropicsob: Virginia is for lovers drunkards!

As a 12th generation Virginian, I feel I must inform you of something.


You're not wrong.

Why is Franklin County the moonshine capital?They keep getting caught.\Wife is from a family that has been in the same two counties (Patrick and Henry) since the 1790s


Remember, crime stats aren't based on the number of crimes. It's based on the number of people dumb enough to get caught.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The old way is better. If you want to drink and shop go right ahead. If you're an asshole you'll get called on it and they can get you for public drunkeness AND open container laws.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jtown: Right now only four shopping centers in Virginia let people buy a drink at a restaurant or bar, then go walking around with the drink in a special cup.

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 529x741]


Toby Keith - Red Solo Cup (Unedited Version)
Youtube BKZqGJONH68


/sorrynotsorry
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: The local Whole Foods has a bloody mary bar and drink holders in the shopping carts.


I've always thought the reason for two drink holders in baby carriages is one holds the sippy cup for the kid and one holds the strong drink for mom.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: will.i.ain't: The local Whole Foods has a bloody mary bar and drink holders in the shopping carts.

I've always thought the reason for two drink holders in baby carriages is one holds the sippy cup for the kid and one holds the strong drink for mom.


Ever notice some kids in strollers always seem to be sleeping?
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why?

You can drink and shop online from the comfort of your home, with no DUIs and no judgemental looks from cashiers if you're in your pyjamas.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Only if they're heavily armed too.


"It's like Gone With the Wind on mescaline!"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Virginia has been loosening its drinking laws over the past few years. And our attorney general (or maybe the lt gov; I'm too hung over to remember) is proposing legalizing weed.

While I don't think the latter is going to go anywhere anytime soon, they're both steps in the right direction.

Now if we could get with the 21st century and allow private sales of distilled spirits...
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Women's clothing stores have a perfect opportunity to set up a men-you're-stuck-here-may-as-well-drin​k bar.
 
LL316
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
CSB: A good friend of mine used to bartend at a bar/diner inside a Macy's.  The directive was to go ahead and over pour.  Drunk people spend money.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Epic Fap Session: Just imagine, responsible adults being treated as such.


Depends on your definition of 'responsible'

Have you metpeople?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ less than a minute ago  
LET'S GO STREAKING!!!!
 
