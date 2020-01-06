 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Barroom blitz ensues in nightclub. Shots fired. Police on lookout for long, cool woman in a black dress   (wtae.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


What the fark is a barroom britz?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check on the girl in the corner, if someone ignored her she might have shown everyone just how passionate she is.
 
reillan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Check on the girl in the corner, if someone ignored her she might have shown everyone just how passionate she is.


could she kill you with a wink of her eye?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anyone get a good description of the man in the back saying "EVERYONE ATTACK"?
 
Hilarity_N_Sues
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You got your Sweet in my Hollies!
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, the man in the back DID say everyone attack
 
TheThighsofTorgo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does she think SHE'S THE PASSIONATE ONE?
OH, YEAH!
 
probesport
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [i.pinimg.com image 450x450]

What the fark is a barroom britz?


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I assume the nightclub is on Desolation Boulevard.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What nightclub is this? The article is infuriatingly low on details. This puts the nightclub in the cultural district, an area of nice bars and restaurants downtown.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hilarity_N_Sues: You got your Sweet in my Hollies!


You got your Hollies in my Sweet!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Police said the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Seventh Street. Police said a fight involving customers and bouncers started in the club and moved outside, where someone pulled out a gun and fired.

Speaking as a legendary, famous bouncer whose name is spoken in hushed tones from hear to Jasper Missouri, this is a violation of my second rule:

1.  Never underestimate your opponent. Expect the unexpected.
2.  Take it outside. Never start anything inside the bar unless it's absolutely necessary.
3.  Be nice.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are you ready Steve?
 
Steve Zodiac
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did the man in the back yell EVERYONE ATTACK?

And did the in girl in the corner say "Boy I'm gonna warn ya it'll turn into a Ballroom Blitz"?

Sweet!
 
special20
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hilarity_N_Sues: You got your Sweet in my Hollies!


Exactly. Subby is a reference mixologist.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Are you ready Steve?


Uh-huh
 
Polishwonder74
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If we're not careful here we'll find out Saturday night's alright for fighting.

/ We all can get into this cultural blender set to puree.
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Ballroom Blitz (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli)
Youtube _S5zrCqMXZk
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For no particular reason, I thought this thread could use a little Corvette Summer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't care how corny it is, that opening guitar riff is farking awesome.
Ballroom Blitz
Youtube mPQPdYttl7U
 
