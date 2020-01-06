 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Iran unveils its army of powerful killer robots to show what it will be like when WW3 arrives. Army of US killer robots unimpressed (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, Iran, Middle East, United States Army, World War II, Iran's killer robots, British Army, US Center, first time  
•       •       •

1006 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2020 at 8:18 AM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


is the intent is for the enemy to die laughing?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
developed the deadly robots with the aim of rolling under tanks and blowing them up in a potential future ground conflict.

So you strapped a bomb to an RC car. Cool, cool.
 
roddack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 615x382]

[Fark user image 292x323] [View Full Size image _x_]

is the intent is for the enemy to die laughing?


So once the magazine is empty who reloads it?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i've got to get a job doing tech work for these guys.  apparently anything you turn in is the best they've ever seen.

here we have the RC-MG1.  It will hit the enemy in the ankles so far as they are really close, on flat terrain with no object higher than 3 inches between them and the RC-MC1. Also we have a bunch of Command and Conquer era graphic videos of all the impressive stuff these don' actually do.

**Thunderous applause**
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is this meme of Iran preparing its air force old or unfunny?

secureservercdn.netView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just wait until they release the video of their new air wing.

these field assemble-able death machines will send the infidels to hell in a blaze of fire and pain.
trademe.tmcdn.co.nzView Full Size


picclickimg.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They have pusher robots AND shover robots.
 
TappingTheVein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: So you strapped a bomb to an RC car. Cool, cool.


Almost as impressive as their new stealth fighter jet. The only victim of this stealth jet is going to be the military aviation expert after you show him a picture of it, when he has a brain aneurysm from laughing so hard.
This is nothing new, bombs strapped to dogs ("dog mines") were used the same way in WWII.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The wars of the future will not be fought on the battlefield or at sea. They will be fought in space, or possibly on top of a very tall mountain. In either case, most of the actual fighting will be done by small robots. And as you go forth today remember always your duty is clear: To build and maintain those robots.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
HAHAHA look at these dumbasses not spending trillions of dollars to kill poor people in the desert!
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Great job, fellas! Get that sub-humanizing propaganda out early and often!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Stupid cave-dwelling Iranians not smart like Yankee good old boys! Ha! Use toys for war! We'll win so easily. Enlist today!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: Prank Call of Cthulhu: So you strapped a bomb to an RC car. Cool, cool.

Almost as impressive as their new stealth fighter jet. The only victim of this stealth jet is going to be the military aviation expert after you show him a picture of it, when he has a brain aneurysm from laughing so hard.
This is nothing new, bombs strapped to dogs ("dog mines") were used the same way in WWII.


Starting to think the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organisation of the Iranian Army spends their funding partying, and then over the weekend slaps together some kind of cargo-cult piece of crap out of cardboard and things they found at a toystore and passes it off as k00l tech.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: Prank Call of Cthulhu: So you strapped a bomb to an RC car. Cool, cool.

Almost as impressive as their new stealth fighter jet. The only victim of this stealth jet is going to be the military aviation expert after you show him a picture of it, when he has a brain aneurysm from laughing so hard.
This is nothing new, bombs strapped to dogs ("dog mines") were used the same way in WWII.


The problem with the dog mines is that dogs had a tendency to run back to their owners.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 615x382]

[Fark user image 292x323] [View Full Size image _x_]

is the intent is for the enemy to die laughing?


Fark user imageView Full Size


That said, it's probably got decent bang for the buck.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Their tech may be laughable compared to ours, but it may be a good time to point out that all of our whiz bang Buck Rogers tech hasn't delivered a decisive conclusion to either of the other two Asian land wars we're still mired in. If a RC car with a brick of plastic explosive on it manages to roll under a multi-million dollar troop carrier or tank, or if a few thousand dollar drone manages to take out a multi million dollar helicopter or even a plane as it's taking off or landing, the multi million dollar weapons system is still as farked as if it were blown up by another "5th Gen" weapons system.

Too lazy to provide the link right now, but Google the series about ISIS' homemade weapons (Wired, I think?). Especially the use of off the shelf hobby drones-big enough to carry a brick of explosives wrapped in ball bearings or a couple of grenades and so small that they're almost impossible to shoot down until they're practically on top of you. A trick they were taught by...the Iranians...
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

croesius: HAHAHA look at these dumbasses not spending trillions of dollars to kill poor people in the desert!


Ironically, they are spending the equivalent to do that, and mostly in the same places we are.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

capn' fun: Their tech may be laughable compared to ours, but it may be a good time to point out that all of our whiz bang Buck Rogers tech hasn't delivered a decisive conclusion to either of the other two Asian land wars we're still mired in.


But it has been pretty successful in reducing our casualty numbers, which was really the intended goal.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They look like fun. Off to to the hobby store!
 
roddack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

capn' fun: it may be a good time to point out that all of our whiz bang Buck Rogers tech hasn't delivered a decisive conclusion to either of the other two Asian land wars we're still mired in


That isn't a failing of tech though but leadership goals. If you don't have a viable endgame for what victory will be all the tech in the world won't help you. That is the problem with the two wars we don't have an endgame goal of what would be victory so we will likely stay their for an undetermined amount of time.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

capn' fun: Their tech may be laughable compared to ours, but it may be a good time to point out that all of our whiz bang Buck Rogers tech hasn't delivered a decisive conclusion to either of the other two Asian land wars we're still mired in


Fark user imageView Full Size


I thought this one seemed rather decisive.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: capn' fun: Their tech may be laughable compared to ours, but it may be a good time to point out that all of our whiz bang Buck Rogers tech hasn't delivered a decisive conclusion to either of the other two Asian land wars we're still mired in

[Fark user image image 850x477]

I thought this one seemed rather decisive.


Decisive? Sure. If you want to *start* a war.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report