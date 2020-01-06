 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Wife of man who got too chummy with sharks is against culling great white sharks DOO DOO DOO DOO DOO DOO   (newsweek.com) divider line
8
rkiller1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm guessing he was tasty as I think normally they find a few parts.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rkiller1: [Fark user image 640x348]


that man is flashing a symbol of hate!
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"We were completely against shark culling, and I still am."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh, it's always a good idea to kill massive amounts of animals because they have no rite to live in the oceans that they have lived in fore longer then man has been here.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA "Johnson's body had only just entered the water when he was attacked"

Is this just bad writing or did his wife kill him & dump his body for the sharks to eat?
 
LordJiro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They both knew the risks of swimming where they swam, and she also knows damn well that mass-killing sharks isn't a reasonable answer. Good on 'er.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Doo doo doo doo...?  So, the wife took a shiat on the shark?  Wat?
 
