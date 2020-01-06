 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   'Mystery virus' is a surprise challenger for 'World War 3' in this week's End of the World bracket (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, People's Republic of China, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Hong Kong, Local authorities, China, Bird flu, city of Wuhan, Local police  
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nine Inch Nails - The Beginning of the End
Youtube Ce5vC_fBasE


Let's get this party started!
 
RulerOfNone [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The simulation is coming to a close, all that is left is to collect one last run of data.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, we know it's not Andromeda.  People aren't just keeling over.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm moving to Madagascar.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It sounds like it's a zoonotic disease that's not spread human-to-human contact based on how it's currently spreading, so, uh.

No.

This probably isn't something to panic about. Concern? Sure.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Guess my New year's resolution should have been starting a running program.
 
