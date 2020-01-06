 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   What is the secret to living to 117 years old? Cake and math   (nydailynews.com) divider line
23
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was told there would be no math.

/dying young, I guess
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OOOH that's what you said? That makes much more sense.

Now what do I do with this Coke and Meth?
 
pkellmey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I first read the headline I thought it said cake and meth.
 
Sockoffrogs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call bullshiat, she doesn't look a day over 115.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cake, please.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkellmey: When I first read the headline I thought it said cake and meth.


With god as my witness, this.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JamesLengel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My great grandad is 81 and eats and drinks whatever the heck he wants and will outlive me; bikes, hikes, still passes his medical to fly and skydives when taunted.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a good strategy.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JamesLengel: My great grandad is 81 and eats and drinks whatever the heck he wants and will outlive me; bikes, hikes, still passes his medical to fly and skydives when taunted.


A good deal of longevity is related to genetics. You can eat right and exercise as much as you like, which will increase your chances of living longer than you otherwise would have, but you won't be getting as old as this woman if you don't have the right genes.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkellmey: When I first read the headline I thought it said cake and meth.


Me too.
 
LurkerAtTheGate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: JamesLengel: My great grandad is 81 and eats and drinks whatever the heck he wants and will outlive me; bikes, hikes, still passes his medical to fly and skydives when taunted.

A good deal of longevity is related to genetics. You can eat right and exercise as much as you like, which will increase your chances of living longer than you otherwise would have, but you won't be getting as old as this woman if you don't have the right genes.


My great grandparents lived to 100 eating whatever they wanted but staying active.  My grandparents all lived to mid 80s but were obese smokers.  Parents still around and just obese, so we'll see.  All had mental illness that worsens in later years, so I'm really of mixed feelings on it all.
 
Make More Hinjews
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
What cake and math may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: pkellmey: When I first read the headline I thought it said cake and meth.

Me too.


I read it as cock and meth, and was both amused and intrigued.

...then I put on my reading glasses.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pkellmey: When I first read the headline I thought it said cake and meth.


Coke and meth.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My granny live to be 112 and she didn't even need glasses... she drank straight from the bottle.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Correct me if I'm wrong, Sandy, but if I give old ladies meth, they'll lock me up and throw away the key."
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That "oldest living person" title is really more of a curse then a blessing.

Have you noticed how most of the people who have received it, die shortly afterward.
 
hershy799
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Grandma turns 100 in under 2 months. She has outlived hospice FOUR times. Slowly progressing dementia for almost TWENTY years.
So the secret to old age? Genetics and "luck"
/She had a lot of relatives, including her grandfather, live into their 90s
//Dementia sucks. She is existing, not living
///I highly doubt I will hit 100
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I read that has coke and meth.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

serfdood: pkellmey: When I first read the headline I thought it said cake and meth.

Coke and meth.


Damn beat me to it.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: OOOH that's what you said? That makes much more sense.

Now what do I do with this Coke and Meth?


Make yourself look 117?
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought the secret was poor record keeping standards where you were born?
 
