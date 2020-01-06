 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Next on the list of crap that nobody asked for at this year's CES is robot cat waiters   (bbc.com) divider line
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I asked for it. That's what that suggestion box is for.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Add on a few tentacles and it could sell quite well in Japan.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hmmm.  I'm torn.  Cat waiters would seem to be a step back, considering that they are assholes and like to knock shiat off the table, but *ROBOT* cat waiters could be programmed to not do that, so I guess that's a tentative "OK" from me, but only if they are short-hair, or maintain a "lion cut".   I eat enough cat hair as it is already.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
DNRTFA

Are these (robot cat) waiters or robot (cat waiters)?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What's the robot's reaction if you squirt it with a water bottle to teach it that mealtimes are not a time to hang around and act like a cat?

(reads further)

(blinks really hard)

P&G developed a robot that will hunt down and bring you a roll of tp if you happen to notice that you're out and stuck on the throne? WTF?  Is it really 'that' big of a problem that r&d $ needs to be thrown at it?  It really can't be that difficult to keep a couple of packages of tp under the sink and to write 'tp' on the shopping list when you open one of them.  And how is the robot going to open up the closed door if it had to (as implied) come from a different part of the house to deliver the tp?

Talk about first world problems...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The TP robot is like a concept car at an auto show.  Nobody's ever going to actually build one.  It's all about hype and "look at the cool things our people can do".
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I suspect that if you are the type of person to not keep the bathroom stocked with TP you also likely don't keep the TTP robot, charged, loaded with TP or in an area accessible to the bathroom.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who would a robot cat need a waiter? Wouldn't we just program it to plug itself in?
 
OldJames
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Up next, robot bartenders
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
