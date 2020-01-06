 Skip to content
(CNN)   Experts: The Keto diet is unsustainable   (cnn.com) divider line
50
    More: Obvious, Nutrition, Ketogenic diet, Obesity, Low-carbohydrate diet, Carbohydrate, midst of a keto craze, Diets, trendy diet  
•       •       •

50 Comments
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL what?
compote.slate.comView Full Size


/Inuit people have been on this diet for millennia.
//doesn't mean you should try it
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Experts say the [current fad diet] isn't sustainable, so why is it so popular?

More inclusive headline.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We used to call it the Atkins diet, which was a boring name.  "Keto diet" sounds like it would be fun, and Americans are really stupid.  So it works.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Inuit people have been on this diet for millennia


I've never tried cooking with maggots before.  Could make for an interesting ingredient of the month.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm just waiting for the kidney stone epidemic to hit.

The Inuit aren't eating cheese or other dairy products as part of their keto diet the way the average American is.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You'll know because your breath smells like death.

/something in their diet, because damn.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: You'll know because your breath smells like death.

/something in their diet, because damn.


The death breath is explained in the article.  I had it for months after weight loss surgery.  It's awful.  No amount of mouthwash or teeth brushing gets rid of it.
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Because the wight loss industry is a multi-billion dollar disinformation juggernaut preying on people's insecurities?
 
Bobby_and_The_Gorilla
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tried low-carb (not full Keto) lost weight, MISSED GOD DAMN POTATOES AND BREAD, Remembered how UNBELIEVABLY ORGASMIC POTATOES AND BREAD ARE, Gained most of it back....
 
Trik
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We used to call it the Atkins diet, which was a boring name.  "Keto diet" sounds like it would be fun, and Americans are really stupid.  So it works.


In a few years they'll rename it to Ninja Demon diet which will really catch on because both ninjas and demons are cool.
 
07X18
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A keto diet is great for getting your body fat adapted so you learn to eat less while sustaining maximum energy levels throughout the day (keto coffee is great for this).  After a few weeks you should start a regimen of intermittent fasting and keep your carb intake low and you'll watch the pounds drop off.  I lost over 100lbs (from 280 to 180) in 12 months and my wife lost a similar amount and we've keep it off for 3 years now.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: You'll know because your breath smells like death.

/something in their diet, because damn.


It's called being in ketosis. Body switches to a different metabolic process and the byproducts are what you're smelling on their breath.
 
PopeyesTattoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: beezeltown: Inuit people have been on this diet for millennia

I've never tried cooking with maggots before.  Could make for an interesting ingredient of the month.


Maggots aren't a culinary creature, but they would make excellent feed for chicken & fish.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That headline is a massive missed opportunity.. It should've been:

Keto, Duke Sucks
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: beezeltown: Inuit people have been on this diet for millennia

I've never tried cooking with maggots before.  Could make for an interesting ingredient of the month.


Oh you have. You didn't know it, but you have.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People like eating fats, cheeses, and meats.. this isn't new.

And, thanks subby.. I had this article up when a keto coworker came by and it almost became a conversation I didn't want to get involved with.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

07X18: A keto diet is great for getting your body fat adapted so you learn to eat less while sustaining maximum energy levels throughout the day (keto coffee is great for this).  After a few weeks you should start a regimen of intermittent fasting and keep your carb intake low and you'll watch the pounds drop off.  I lost over 100lbs (from 280 to 180) in 12 months and my wife lost a similar amount and we've keep it off for 3 years now.


Awesome! I set a goal to lose 100 pounds this year (because I'm currently a fat fark)--same range as you (280 - 180). It's good to have confirmation that it's a realistic goal.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: beezeltown: Inuit people have been on this diet for millennia

I've never tried cooking with maggots before.  Could make for an interesting ingredient of the month.


Don't cook, them.  Use them as a garnish.

/don't eat the ones that live on rotting flesh. The big juicy fat ones that eat plants are the bestest.
//Om Nom
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: cryinoutloud: You'll know because your breath smells like death.

/something in their diet, because damn.

It's called being in ketosis. Body switches to a different metabolic process and the byproducts are what you're smelling on their breath.


Yep. And it's one of the "soft signs" of anorexia nervosa.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Keto actually works pretty well for weight loss for people who aren't especially active. If you're doing anything athletic that requires muscle glycogen recovery, it's tough to sustain.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

surprised people are still taking diet advice from this guy
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA: "Absent ketosis, keto is just a false label for some kind of diet that presumably restricts added sugar and refined carbohydrate -- which, frankly, any good diet does," Katz said.

It's unsustainable but a false label for what any good diet should be.  Got it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I dunno.  You can barbecue it, boil it, broil it, bake it, saute it. Dey's uh, keto-kabobs, keto creole, keto gumbo. Pan fried, deep fried, stir-fried. There's pineapple keto, lemon keto, coconut keto, pepper keto, keto soup, keto stew, keto salad, keto and potatoes, keto burger, keto sandwich.
 
07X18
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hobnail: Keto actually works pretty well for weight loss for people who aren't especially active. If you're doing anything athletic that requires muscle glycogen recovery, it's tough to sustain.


Which is great because jumping into working out plus being heavy is extremely hard on your joints and will hurt you more and potentially ruin you on exercising in the end.  Get some weight off first and then start working out slowly.  Never dive in head first.
 
noheadphones [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

beezeltown: LOL what?
[compote.slate.com image 590x421]

/Inuit people have been on this diet for millennia.


Except the guy in the photo.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

07X18: hobnail: Keto actually works pretty well for weight loss for people who aren't especially active. If you're doing anything athletic that requires muscle glycogen recovery, it's tough to sustain.

Which is great because jumping into working out plus being heavy is extremely hard on your joints and will hurt you more and potentially ruin you on exercising in the end.  Get some weight off first and then start working out slowly.  Never dive in head first.


Isn't that what the keto diet requires?
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

07X18: hobnail: Keto actually works pretty well for weight loss for people who aren't especially active. If you're doing anything athletic that requires muscle glycogen recovery, it's tough to sustain.

Which is great because jumping into working out plus being heavy is extremely hard on your joints and will hurt you more and potentially ruin you on exercising in the end.  Get some weight off first and then start working out slowly.  Never dive in head first.


I have a former co-worker who fancies herself an online fitness coach and posts videos of herself working out everyday. Thing is, she is also morbidly obese and never seems to lose any weight. Then you look at her diet and realize why. If working out was actually helpful in weight loss she wouldn't be so overweight. She's a nice enough person but not someone I'd ever take fitness advice from.
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

07X18: A keto diet is great for getting your body fat adapted so you learn to eat less while sustaining maximum energy levels throughout the day (keto coffee is great for this).  After a few weeks you should start a regimen of intermittent fasting and keep your carb intake low and you'll watch the pounds drop off.  I lost over 100lbs (from 280 to 180) in 12 months and my wife lost a similar amount and we've keep it off for 3 years now.


See, that's a reasonable person's approach.

Most people I know who say they eat Keto are just looking for a moral license to eat a steak and a half-dozen eggs every single day while pointing to someone with bread or oatmeal and calling them unhealthy.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seems like you need to be very active as well.
 
patrick767
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: beezeltown: Inuit people have been on this diet for millennia

I've never tried cooking with maggots before.  Could make for an interesting ingredient of the month.


It's time to bring back Iron Chef. Maggots can be the secret ingredient for episode one.
The season finale with long pig will be amazing!
 
Lorenzo Von Matterhorn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

07X18: A keto diet is great for getting your body fat adapted so you learn to eat less while sustaining maximum energy levels throughout the day (keto coffee is great for this).  After a few weeks you should start a regimen of intermittent fasting and keep your carb intake low and you'll watch the pounds drop off.  I lost over 100lbs (from 280 to 180) in 12 months and my wife lost a similar amount and we've keep it off for 3 years now.


It's unsustainable.  You should go back to eating the stuff that made you fat.
 
huntercr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We used to call it the Atkins diet, which was a boring name.  "Keto diet" sounds like it would be fun, and Americans are really stupid.  So it works.


While this is true, I think the media likes to say Keto because it is not copyrighted, and it encompasses all the different diets that are related to Ketones. Low carb, no carb, hight fat, etc etc...
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


NOT NOW, KETO!  YOU FOOL!
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Doesn't keto mean No Booze?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's a guy at work on Keto.  I know this because he's told me 3 times.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Atkins, keto, and (my favorite marketing hype) Cave Man Diet is crap if you apply any sort of long-term, historical thought to it.

Sure you lose 10-15 pounds right up front. That's why it sells. Cheap, easy results, but they don't last. 

80% of farm land world wide is used for livestock, but it only produces 20% of our calories. 

Also go watch a few seasons of Alone! on Amazon/Hulu. People are stuck in the woods trying their best to live on extremely low calories with only animal proteins. They're all starving at the end, but report being very sluggish even when well fed in the first weeks.
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
About 85% of everything in the grocery store is off limits on a Keto diet.

About 95% of everything on the menu at every restaurant is also off limits.

Big family get together?  Pizza night?  Halloween, Christmas, Easter?  Doritos?  Oven fresh warm chocolate chip cookies?  Ben & Jerry's?  Nope, never again.

Get used to bringing your own food with you everywhere you go from now until the end of time.  You'll need a insulated bag and an ice pack too because Keto food tends to be perishable.

/It's the non-perishable nature of high carb foods that made long term storage and an ultimately civilization possible.
//Ironically, this has also made us lazy and fat and unhealthy.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've been doing keto for almost two years now. I've dropped over 100 lbs and am aiming to drop another 40 or so.
I've tried numerous diets and none of them worked. Keto did though. It's changed my life and saved it.
Just to be clear, I'm not one to go on and on about it. If me and some coworkers go to lunch, I don't have a fit about the non keto food, I eat it and get back on keto.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh boy, here come the fark nutrition experts.

I'm sure that there will be a lot of scientific studies cited.
 
07X18
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Great reading on intermittent fasting here
https://dofasting.com/blog/jason-fung​-​fasting/

And here
https://www.amazon.com/Complete-Guide​-​Fasting-Intermittent-Alternate-Day/dp/​1628600012

Also your body loves a challenge.  So some days throw it a curveball by eating less or more.

Another amazing thing is when you ditch sugar for a while, everything starts to taste better (except for sugary foods and drink).  When you see how much raw sugar in physical form it'll disgust you.  Would you drink a glass of water with several spoonfuls of sugar?  It's gross.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

07X18: A keto diet is great for getting your body fat adapted so you learn to eat less while sustaining maximum energy levels throughout the day (keto coffee is great for this).  After a few weeks you should start a regimen of intermittent fasting and keep your carb intake low and you'll watch the pounds drop off.  I lost over 100lbs (from 280 to 180) in 12 months and my wife lost a similar amount and we've keep it off for 3 years now.


Mrs. SLEZE and I started in August 2018 and lost our weight by December 2018 (40lbs for me, 30lbs for her).  Kept it off since.  I fluctuate about 5-7 pounds around the holidays and 1-3 during the rest of the year.  I miss pizza and waffle house, but it is certainly sustainable so article is shiat.

/I have no illusions that Keto is a healthy diet OTHER than the weight loss
//Mediterranean diet is healthier
///Keto is simpler
 
IwasKloot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

07X18: hobnail: Keto actually works pretty well for weight loss for people who aren't especially active. If you're doing anything athletic that requires muscle glycogen recovery, it's tough to sustain.

Which is great because jumping into working out plus being heavy is extremely hard on your joints and will hurt you more and potentially ruin you on exercising in the end.  Get some weight off first and then start working out slowly.  Never dive in head first.


Once you used keto to attain your weight loss goals, normally you'd want to get back to a more balanced diet, which ultimately means introducing more carbs (like the paleo diet for instance). When your body starts getting more carbs, the cravings may be ferocious and that's when people put the weight back on in a hurry.

If you've disciplined yourself enough to stick with keto for years, use that for the next steps.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: I've been doing keto for almost two years now. I've dropped over 100 lbs and am aiming to drop another 40 or so.
I've tried numerous diets and none of them worked. Keto did though. It's changed my life and saved it.
Just to be clear, I'm not one to go on and on about it. If me and some coworkers go to lunch, I don't have a fit about the non keto food, I eat it and get back on keto.


Same- I tried everything as well. I've also done keto for 2 years, lost 40 pounds. I don't do keto on holidays, gain a couple of pounds back and lose it when I go back on. It's not that big of a deal.
 
salsashark1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is South Beach same as Keto? I swear they all sound the same to me.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There's a guy at work on Keto.  I know this because he's told me 3 times.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Technically shouldn't any diet designed to cause you to burn more calories than you absorb be "unsustainable" on a long enough timeline? That's kind of the point of a weight-loss diet.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: People like eating fats, cheeses, and meats.. this isn't new.

And, thanks subby.. I had this article up when a keto coworker came by and it almost became a conversation I didn't want to get involved with.


one up that guy by telling him about fasting and how superior it is to keto diet

/not dead yet
//not even fasting, enjoying beer, still losing weight
///still ugly though
 
07X18
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We eat too much because society has trained us to do sim. "Breakfast is the most important meal" etc.  Eating early in a day only keeps you hungry.  Intermittent fasting made me quickly realize that I didn't eat breakfast and lunch because I was hungry but because I was conditioned to do so.  I eat between 6-10 pm generally and even ate out for most meals because I'm on the road most days.  Even drank during my whole weight loss.  Just switched to tequila on the rocks with a squeeze of lime instead of beer, wine, etc.  It's surprisingly easy to do once you learn how.  Good luck and good eating!
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've never read a media article about low carbing that wasn't full of bullshiat. This is just another one. Yes you can and do eat plenty of vegetables. No you don't load up on cheese and dairy, you can do that in moderation. Yes you can just eat fish and/or lean poultry if you want. All you do is cut out bread, pasta, potatoes, rice, and sugar. It is a "cut out" diet. If you think of it that way it is easier to grasp the facts. You maintain a carb budget per day that you stick to. Mine is about 100 per day and that is easy to do without deprivation. It isn't a "get thin quick and stop" thing. You have to commit to it. And you have to learn how to do it right. This is where most people fail.

/20 years in. 66 years old BMI 25 and healthy, no kidney stones, no gout, no high cholesterol, no arthritis, great chemistries overall. Eating plan is easy to stick to, easy also to have a few days a month where you eat whatever you want (in normal,portions) so you are never deprived.

//annoyed by the same old tired lies
///eat whatever you want to, I don't care what you do, just don't make shiat up about what I do
 
